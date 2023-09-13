Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Colabas Bademiyan in trouble

Mumbai: Colaba's Bademiyan in trouble

Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Top

Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), stated, "Action was taken against two Bademiyan restaurants in Colaba and another outlet near Asiatic Library"

Mumbai: Colaba's Bademiyan in trouble

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Colaba's Bademiyan in trouble
x
00:00

Three outlets of one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants were shut down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to alleged operation without a valid license and non-compliance with regulations.


Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), stated, "Action was taken against two Bademiyan restaurants in Colaba and another outlet near Asiatic Library."


He added that these restaurants would remain closed until their owners obtain renewed licenses. This move comes in the wake of the closure of Papa Pancho da Dhaba, a restaurant in Bandra, following a customer's complaint about finding rat meat in a dish.


"We have taken action against nearly 70 restaurants in the city since then," Adhao disclosed. The Bandra restaurant will also stay closed until it submits all the necessary compliance reports.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
food and drug administration mumbai news colaba mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK