Mumbai: Colaba's Bademiyan in trouble

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Three outlets of one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants were shut down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to alleged operation without a valid license and non-compliance with regulations.

Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), stated, "Action was taken against two Bademiyan restaurants in Colaba and another outlet near Asiatic Library."

He added that these restaurants would remain closed until their owners obtain renewed licenses. This move comes in the wake of the closure of Papa Pancho da Dhaba, a restaurant in Bandra, following a customer's complaint about finding rat meat in a dish.

"We have taken action against nearly 70 restaurants in the city since then," Adhao disclosed. The Bandra restaurant will also stay closed until it submits all the necessary compliance reports.