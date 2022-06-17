Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject

Mumbai divisional board initiates probe as 33 colleges in state offered a subject they were not authorised to

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) office

In a stringent move, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Mumbai divisional board has withheld the results of nearly 5,000 HSC students as the 33 colleges (across the state) they studied at were found to have provided them with the option of Information Technology (IT), a subject they were not authorised to. The board has initiated an inquiry against these colleges for violation and issued notices. The board is also mulling cancelling affiliation of these colleges, officials said.