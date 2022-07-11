Mumbai completes vaccinating every citizen aged over 18 years with both doses of Covid-19 jabs

This is followed by the middle-aged; infections were less in children

A senior citizen is vaccinated at the BKC Jumbo COVID Centre. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved the target of vaccinating Mumbaikars aged over 18 years with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But there still are breakthrough infections - when a person catches the infection despite being vaccinated - especially among senior citizens. Breakthrough infections were at 4.28 per cent among them, which is the highest in any age group. However, doctors said the severity of the infections is less and so people should go for a booster dose.