Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party Shiv Sena MPs to discuss presidential polls
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
Madras High Court rejects OPS plea to stay AIADMK general council meet
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai completes vaccinating every citizen aged over 18 years with both doses of Covid 19 jabs

Mumbai completes vaccinating every citizen aged over 18 years with both doses of Covid-19 jabs

Premium

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

This is followed by the middle-aged; infections were less in children

Mumbai completes vaccinating every citizen aged over 18 years with both doses of Covid-19 jabs

A senior citizen is vaccinated at the BKC Jumbo COVID Centre. File pic


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved the target of vaccinating Mumbaikars aged over 18 years with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But there still are breakthrough infections - when a person catches the infection despite being vaccinated - especially among senior citizens. Breakthrough infections were at 4.28 per cent among them, which is the highest in any age group. However, doctors said the severity of the infections is less and so people should go for a booster dose.

Coronavirus vaccination brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK