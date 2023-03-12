Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai COO of pharma firm held for smuggling IS drug

Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’

Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

A potent painkiller in high demand on the black market, Tramadol carries the dubious distinction of being used by soldiers of the Islamic State (IS) while on the battlefield

Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’

Representative Image


The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Customs department has arrested a top official with a Bengaluru-based pharma company, after investigations allegedly pinpointed his involvement in smuggling Tramadol, a scheduled drug in India, to Sudan earlier this year.


A potent painkiller in high demand on the black market, Tramadol carries the dubious distinction of being used by soldiers of the Islamic State (IS) while on the battlefield. Customs officials said that on February 23 this year, the CIU had intercepted a consignment at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which was declared to be Tamol-X, a calcium carbonate tablet, but was found to contain 21 packages of a total of 10.5 lakh tablets of Tramadol. 



Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three held for attempting to scam LIC of Rs 2 cr


The consignment was being exported to Sudan by First Wealth Solutions based in Virgonagar, Bengaluru but was intercepted. “Samples from the consignment were sent for testing to the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) in New Delhi, which confirmed the tablets to be Tramadol. Subsequently, the Chief Operating Officer of First Wealth Solutions, Gudipati Subramanyam, was summoned for inquiries,” said a Customs officer. The officer added that during questioning, Subramanyam confessed to have illegally exported Tramadol in the past as well, after which he was arrested.

224 kg
Quantity of Tramadol that was intercepted

bengaluru mumbai police chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK