Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai reports 1,011 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 5,852
Maharashtra reports 2,285 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai cop booked in rape case in Thane

Mumbai cop booked in rape case in Thane

Updated on: 19 August,2022 10:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The case was registered in Mira Road police station and then transferred to Valiv, where the alleged incident took place

Mumbai cop booked in rape case in Thane

Representative Image


A Mumbai policeman has been booked in a rape case in Thane district, an official said on Friday.


The case was registered in Mira Road police station and then transferred to Valiv, where the alleged incident took place, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and probe into the case was underway, he added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK