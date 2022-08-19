Mumbai cop booked in rape case in Thane

The case was registered in Mira Road police station and then transferred to Valiv, where the alleged incident took place

Representative Image

A Mumbai policeman has been booked in a rape case in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The case was registered in Mira Road police station and then transferred to Valiv, where the alleged incident took place, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and probe into the case was underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal