Mumbai: Cop injured in Kherwadi police station fire dies in hospital

Updated on: 13 December,2022 08:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The cop, Arvind Khot, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was critically injured after a fire broke out in the store room of the police station on Monday afternoon

Assistant Sub-Inspector Arvind Khot


A 56-year-old Mumbai police official, who had sustained around 95 per cent burn injuries in a fire that had erupted on the premises of Kherwadi police station in Bandra, died at a hospital on Tuesday, the BMC said. 


The cop, Arvind Khot, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was critically injured after a fire broke out in the store room of the police station on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Assistant Sub-Inspector Arvind Khot, 57, was alone in the storeroom. Sources had earlier told mid-day that Khot raised an alarm about the fire but before others could rush to help him and douse the flames, he had sustained the burns.


The injured ASI was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital for urgent treatment. He was later shifted to Masina Hospital in Byculla, where he was declared dead in the morning, an official told the PTI.

Many police officials and a few citizens were present inside the ground-plus two-storey building of the police station when the fire erupted on December 12.

According to firefighters, the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office records, etc, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

ASI Khot has been attached with Kherwadi police station for the past two years and was recently promoted to ASI rank from head constable. He was in charge of maintaining data and records of all seized items which are kept in the storeroom. 

(with PTI inputs) 

