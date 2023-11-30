Mumbai: Cost-cutting wins over cleanliness

Despite CM’s explicit instructions, sanitation of public toilets cut from five times a day to just twice

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reduced the cleaning frequency of public and community toilets from five times to two times for deeper cleaning. Initially, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered five daily cleanings, but due to cost considerations after assessing ward reports, the BMC opted for deeper cleaning twice a day.



Earlier, Shinde’s inspection on October 3 prompted the directive for five daily cleanings. Wards even floated tenders for this frequency, detailing cleaning and disinfection protocols. As per the tender floated by M East ward, it specified cleaning and disinfection of 211 toilets at least five times a day. The tender required contractors to submit daily photographs of all toilets and maintain paper records with the signatures of local people during work. However, practical limitations led to the adjustment to two times deep cleaning.

“It’s not feasible to clean toilets five times a day. After much discussion, we formalised the proposal for cleaning them twice daily, and funds will be transferred to the wards in a week or two,” stated a senior BMC official. The cost of cleaning will be determined at the ward level. A ward official mentioned the impracticality of cleaning toilets so frequently, citing the need for manpower and materials like jetting machines, safety gear, toilet cleaners, and utilities such as water and electricity.

Another ward officer said, “Even during the pandemic, toilets were cleaned six times daily for hygiene, with the BMC offering assistance by providing sanitary products.” A toilet operator expressed difficulties in collecting monthly contributions from residents and highlighted the substantial costs of electricity and water bills. He emphasised the need for support from the corporation to maintain cleanliness and disinfection.

Despite the BMC commissioner approving funds for twice-daily cleaning, there isn't a clear formula for the cost. The expenses encompass manpower, materials, and water requirements, and the fixed cost will vary by ward, said an official.

2

No of times public and community toilets will be cleaned daily