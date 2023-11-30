Breaking News
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
Mumbai: On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards
Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1
Maharashtra govt to give aid up to 3 hectares for crop losses due to unseasonal rains: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Cost cutting wins over cleanliness

Mumbai: Cost-cutting wins over cleanliness

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Despite CM’s explicit instructions, sanitation of public toilets cut from five times a day to just twice

Mumbai: Cost-cutting wins over cleanliness

Despite the BMC commissioner approving funds for twice-daily cleaning, there isn’t a clear formula for the cost. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cost-cutting wins over cleanliness
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reduced the cleaning frequency of public and community toilets from five times to two times for deeper cleaning. Initially, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered five daily cleanings, but due to cost considerations after assessing ward reports, the BMC opted for deeper cleaning twice a day.


Expenses encompass manpower water requirements. Representation pic
Expenses encompass manpower water requirements. Representation pic 


Earlier, Shinde’s inspection on October 3 prompted the directive for five daily cleanings. Wards even floated tenders for this frequency, detailing cleaning and disinfection protocols. As per the tender floated by M East ward, it specified cleaning and disinfection of 211 toilets at least five times a day. The tender required contractors to submit daily photographs of all toilets and maintain paper records with the signatures of local people during work. However, practical limitations led to the adjustment to two times deep cleaning.


“It’s not feasible to clean toilets five times a day. After much discussion, we formalised the proposal for cleaning them twice daily, and funds will be transferred to the wards in a week or two,” stated a senior BMC official. The cost of cleaning will be determined at the ward level. A ward official mentioned the impracticality of cleaning toilets so frequently, citing the need for manpower and materials like jetting machines, safety gear, toilet cleaners, and utilities such as water and electricity.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility

Another ward officer said, “Even during the pandemic, toilets were cleaned six times daily for hygiene, with the BMC offering assistance by providing sanitary products.” A toilet operator expressed difficulties in collecting monthly contributions from residents and highlighted the substantial costs of electricity and water bills. He emphasised the need for support from the corporation to maintain cleanliness and disinfection.

Despite the BMC commissioner approving funds for twice-daily cleaning, there isn't a clear formula for the cost. The expenses encompass manpower, materials, and water requirements, and the fixed cost will vary by ward, said an official.

2
No of times public and community toilets will be cleaned daily

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK