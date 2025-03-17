Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver

On May 17, 2011, two men opened fire on one Arif Abunakar Sayyad in south Mumbai. Sayyad was the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Kaskar, younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

A special court in Mumbai on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2011 killing of the driver/bodyguard of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, reported news agency PTI.

Special Judge A M Patil, designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), acquitted Rajan. A detailed copy of the order will be made available later, reported PTI.

Rajan, who is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was produced before the court via videoconference.

The court informed him that he has been acquitted in the case.

"He (Rajan) be released forthwith if he is not required in any crime or case," the court said, reported PTI.

On May 17, 2011, two men opened fire on one Arif Abunakar Sayyad in south Mumbai. Sayyad was the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Kaskar, younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, reported PTI.

As per the police, the killing was committed at the instance of Rajan, who was booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, MCOCA, and Arms Act.

Rajan will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

The gangster is also facing trial in other criminal cases.

Chhota Rajan gang member arrested after 16 years in Mumbai

In January, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who was absconding in an attempt to murder case for 16 years, has been arrested from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, the police said, reported PTI.

Vilas Balaram Pawar, alias Raju, aged 62, was nabbed by a team from the Deonar Police Station in the Chembur area on January 2, an officer said.

The police officer stated that Pawar is involved in serious crimes such as murder and attempt to murder and has cases registered against him under the Arms Act.

According to news agency PTI, Pawar had allegedly shot and injured a man in Ghatla village in 1992 and was arrested in the case. The accused was released on bail in 2008, and had since remained absconding, the official said, adding that Pawar kept changing his location to evade arrest.

He lived in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai and supplied labour to construction sites, police said.

According to the officer, the accused was an active member of the Chhota Rajan gang and was involved in gunning down a man in Dadar in the 1990s, stated PTI.

The officer said Pawar was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)