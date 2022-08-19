Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30

Of the 1,201 new patients, 56 have been hospitalised and 11 are on oxygen support. As of Thursday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city, with 482 being treated at hospitals and 17 on oxygen support

MMRC workers get their shots at a camp in Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new Coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths. The deceased were 87-year-old and 72-year-old men who were suffering from other ailments.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had recorded 975 new infections and two fatalities.

Of the 1,201 new patients, 56 have been hospitalised and 11 are on oxygen support. As of Thursday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city, with 482 being treated at hospitals and 17 on oxygen support.

The new cases in India’s financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported. The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,246 new cases, six deaths

Mumbai’s total COVID cases stood at 1,135,680 on Thursday, and death toll at 19,670.

According to the officials of the state health department, 2,246 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and six more succumbed to the respiratory disease. Besides Mumbai, Pune reported two deaths and Amravati and Nagpur corporations one each.

Of the 2,246 new cases in the state, 1,632 were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 299 from the Pune circle.

80,78,411 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,632 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2 No. of deaths in city on thursday

681 patients Recovered and discharged in city on thursday

