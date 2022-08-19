Breaking News
12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding
Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations
Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Covid 19 cases jump to 1201 highest since June 30

Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30

Updated on: 19 August,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Of the 1,201 new patients, 56 have been hospitalised and 11 are on oxygen support. As of Thursday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city, with 482 being treated at hospitals and 17 on oxygen support

Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30

MMRC workers get their shots at a camp in Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new Coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths. The deceased were 87-year-old and 72-year-old men who were suffering from other ailments.


On Wednesday, Mumbai had recorded 975 new infections and two fatalities.

Of the 1,201 new patients, 56 have been hospitalised and 11 are on oxygen support. As of Thursday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city, with 482 being treated at hospitals and 17 on oxygen support.


The new cases in India’s financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported. The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,246 new cases, six deaths

Mumbai’s total COVID cases stood at 1,135,680 on Thursday, and death toll at 19,670. 

According to the officials of the state health department, 2,246 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and six more succumbed to the respiratory disease. Besides Mumbai, Pune reported two deaths and Amravati and Nagpur corporations one each.

Of the 2,246 new cases in the state, 1,632 were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 299 from the Pune circle.

80,78,411 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
1,632 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
2 No. of deaths in city on thursday
681 patients Recovered and discharged in city on  thursday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK