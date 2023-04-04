Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits

With active cases crossing 1,000, BMC last week asked all its dispensaries and hospitals to start testing all flu-like cases for Covid, but on ground there are no test kits; BMC hospitals have also run out of vaccines

A person is tested for Covid at a civic facility in Dadar on September 21, 2020. File pic

AMID the present surge in Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week directed its dispensaries to test symptomatic patients as a precautionary measure. However, when mid-day visited five civic dispensaries across the city, it found that not one of them had kits. Krsnaa Diagnostics, which bagged the tender to provide diagnostic services to civic-run health facilities, is yet to provide Covid-19 kits to dispensaries, and neither the staff nor doctors have a clue when they will arrive.