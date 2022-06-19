Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey revises POCSO FIR circular; asks police to file case if no foul play suspected

On June 6, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey issued a circular, which said a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation or under the POCSO Act should be registered only upon a recommendation by an ACP and after receiving permission of the DCP of the zone

Sanjay Pandey, commissioner of police, Mumbai. File Photo

After facing criticism over a circular which mandated that no FIR for molestation or offences under the POCSO Act should be registered without the zonal DCP's permission, Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey has issued a revised order directing its officials to register FIRs immediately in cases of molestation and offences under the POCSO Act where they do not suspect any foul play.

The revised order, issued on Friday, further said sometimes police complaints of molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are filed due to property issue, financial dispute or personal enmity. In such cases, a senior police inspector should contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of (DCP) concerned to take directives to register an FIR, the order said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old kills childhood friend, dumps her body near Madh beach

Show full article