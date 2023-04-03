Mumbai: Create play area beneath flyover, say Kamala Raman Nagar residents

Locals also demand that security be beefed up, as anti-social elements frequent the area

Vehicles are parked beneath the Kamala Raman Nagar flyover on Sunday. Pic/Sameer Markande

While beautification work worth Rs 1,700 crore is taking place across the city, children residing near Deonar dumping ground don’t have a place to play. Residents of Kamala Raman Nagar have proposed that civic authorities create an area for kids to play under a flyover.

Mohammad Tahir, a local, said, “As our children lack a specific space to play, they venture out on the road that heavy vehicles use to get to the dumping ground. The empty area under the flyover can be used as a play area.”

The area beneath Kamala Raman Nagar flyover on Sunday. Pics/Sameer Markande

He added, “Gardens have been made under flyovers in many places in the city. The BMC can implement this idea here.”

Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, a local social activist, said, “There is only one garden in Shivaji Nagar but our locality is nearly 1.5 km away from it. We can’t send our children there. A beautification project is going on in the city. The BMC recently created a garden, play area and badminton court at Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway. The Kamala Raman Nagar flyover is the connector of the flyover on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd road.”

A beautified space beneath a flyover on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar

He added, “The area under the flyover on the main road is also going to be beautified. But BMC has neglected our area, which is just a few metres away from the main road.”

He further stated that anti-social elements frequent the area at night. “Therefore, there is also a security problem. If the BMC takes adequate measures this problem can also be solved,” Shaikh said.

Rafiq Sheikh, a local, said, “A play area for children is a basic need. Our kids don’t have a nearby playground or garden. The authorities should think about them. They can make a fitness area for the youth and sitting and walking areas for senior citizens. We also deserve good amenities,” he added.

Recently, civic chief I S Chahal reviewed ongoing beautification work. According to the BMC official, 616 out of 1,077 works had been completed by last week. The civic chief has instructed that the remaining work should be completed before the monsoon.