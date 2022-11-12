Mumbai Crime: 2 owners of firm dupe 29 investors of Rs 93 lakh

Complainant lost more than Rs 11 lakh, cops believe victims could be in hundreds

The MHB Colony police on November 10 registered an FIR against the two owners of Chhetri Tedlink Company. Representation pic

The MHB Colony police are on the lookout for the owners of a company who allegedly absconded after promising dozens of investors a 15 per cent return on their investment every fortnight. According to the police, as long as people were investing in the company, they were benefiting financially. However, once they started putting in bigger sums of money, it became impossible to contact the accused.

When the frustrated victims visited place they were told was the company’s office, they learnt that another firm was being run from there and that the accused

had apparently fled. A complainant subsequently approached the police and was asked to submit a written complaint in this regard. The MHB Colony police on November 10 registered a FIR against the two owners of Chhetri Tedlink Company, Dhanbahadur Chhetri and Jayesh Mohini.

The complainant invested more than Rs 11 lakh in the company in 2021 after her husband had a chance meeting with one of its agents, Zakir Shaikh. She invested Rs 25,000 in November 2020 and received Rs 2,281 every fortnight. With all her doubts dispelled, the complainant eventually invested more than Rs 11 lakh, expecting a 38 per cent return on investment every fortnight in 2021 but was not credited any money.

Also read: Mumbai: Online fraudster dupes people with fake bookings at resort

“They contacted the company owners but they were not picking up their calls. They went to the office but came to know that the company had shut and another firm was operating from there,” said an officer of MHB Colony police station. “During our investigation of the case, we come to know that more than 29 people had invested about Rs 93 lakh,” the officer added.

The police reckon that the accused may have cheated more than 200 people of at least Rs 16 crore in this manner. “We have registered the case under Sections 34, 406, 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code,” said another officer.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal