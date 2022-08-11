Mumbai Crime: 49-year-old Kanjurmarg woman fights off sextortion bid

Files police complaint after being threatened to pay up for deleting the recording of a video call with the fraudster

The woman received the first call on Saturday. Representation pic

A 49-year-old woman from Kanjurmarg fought off a sextortion attempt and acting swiftly, she filed a police complaint. Parksite police said the incident took place over the weekend and they are investigating the matter.

On Saturday, the woman, who lives with two daughters, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The sender first wrote ‘hi’ and later wished her good night. The complainant, however, chose to not reply.

The next day, i.e. Sunday, she received a video call on WhatsApp from the same number around 9 pm. According to the police complaint, the woman was busy with her office work, hence she disconnected the call within seconds of receiving it. Later, she checked the profile of the number and saw a display picture of a woman. She sent her a text, asking who she was.

Immediately, she received a WhatsApp video call from the number. The complainant answered the call, but was taken aback by the visuals, which she described as “a nude woman making vulgar gestures before the camera”. She quickly disconnected the call.

The complainant then received on WhatsApp a screen recording of her video call with the ‘nude’ woman. The fraudster identified herself as Neha Mittal and demanded money in return for deleting the video. She threatened to circulate the video on social media platforms if she wasn’t paid what she demanded, according to the complaint.

The fraudster sent the complainant a bank account number and a mobile number for transfer of money. However, the Kanjurmarg resident didn’t give in to the fraudster’s demands, and instead approached the police and filed a complaint on Monday.

“We have registered an offence under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit) of the Information Technology Act. The investigation is underway,” said Vinayak Mer, senior inspector, Parksite police station.