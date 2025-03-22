Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crime Branch nab four from Delhi in MBA admission fraud case

Mumbai Crime Branch nab four from Delhi in MBA admission fraud case

Updated on: 22 March,2025 03:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to a press release, the arrests occurred on Friday, following a complaint that revealed the gang was misleading candidates by promising to increase their exam scores through illegal means

Mumbai Crime Branch nab four from Delhi in MBA admission fraud case

During the operation, law enforcement seized several devices including five mobile phones, a laptop, headphones, and a pen drive containing evidence related to the scam. Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Crime Branch nab four from Delhi in MBA admission fraud case
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals from Delhi for their involvement in a significant Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission scam targeting candidates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET).

According to a press release, the arrests occurred on Friday, following a complaint that revealed the gang was misleading candidates by promising to increase their exam scores through illegal means.

"The accused allegedly stole data from registered candidates and contacted them, claiming they could manipulate the examination system to secure high percentiles necessary for admission into prestigious institutions. Reports indicate that the fraudsters demanded payments ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in exchange for these services," the release stated.

It further noted, "The scam came to light when candidates began reporting unsolicited calls from individuals promising inflated scores. A complaint filed by Abhishek Joshi, associated with "Eduspark," highlighted how candidates were approached with offers that included specific district preferences for applications."

Investigations revealed that the gang used WhatsApp for communication and made audio and video calls to victims across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Following technical analysis of the mobile numbers linked to the suspects, the police were able to trace and apprehend them in Mehrauli, in South Delhi.

During the operation, law enforcement seized several devices including five Apple mobile phones, a MacBook, Bluetooth headphones, and a pen drive containing evidence related to the scam. The case has been registered under various sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News Common Entrance Test (CET) maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK