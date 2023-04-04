Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8 lakh; 3 booked

Crooks pretended to be doctor, CBI official and YouTube employee, kept demanding larger sums

The broker’s grandson, on learning about the crime, took him to the Matunga police station. File pic

An 80-year-old real estate broker from Matunga was targeted by individuals who morphed footage of him obtained via a video call and extorted him of Rs 7.97 lakh in total. The Matunga police have booked three unknown persons in connection with the case.

On March 11, the broker received a call from an unknown number. A woman, who identified herself as Dr Mansi Jain, told the broker that she wanted to sell off her clinic in Parel. The broker replied that needed to know the dimensions of the property and other details. Within a few minutes, he received a video call. However, he could only see himself and there was complete darkness at the other end.

Two days later, the broker received another call from the woman, who said she had a nude clip of him and if he didn't pay Rs 1.50 lakh, the video would be uploaded on YouTube. The broker replied that he didn't have that much money but would consider paying a smaller amount.

On March 20, the broker received a call from a man who identified himself as Vikram Rathod, a cyber crime officer with the CBI. He informed the broker that a nude video of him had been uploaded on YouTube and if he wanted to get it deleted, he should call one Rahul Sharma, a 'YouTube officer', immediately.

The broker immediately contacted Sharma who asked him to pay Rs 32,500 to delete the video and gave the details of a Sharanpur-based bank account. The broker told his grandson to transfer the money to the account, claiming that a friend had been hospitalised and needed money urgently.

Sharma called the broker later and asked him to pay Rs 65,000 more. The broker went to the bank himself on March 21 and transferred the money. In return, he received a receipt on his phone mentioning that the video had been deleted.

Just when the broker thought his troubles had ended, on March 22, he received a call from Rathod, telling him that Dr Jain had committed suicide and whoever was on her contact list would be arrested.

Rathod said the broker would also be put behind bars, but if he wanted to avoid this, he should pay Rs 10 lakh. Scared, the broker told him he didn't have such a huge amount but would pay a small sum. On March 23, he transferred Rs 2.5 lakh to Rathod, followed by Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on March 24 and 27 respectively.

On March 28, Rathod called the broker again claiming that Dr Jain’s brother was a navy official and he wouldn't let the matter rest for anything below Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh. The broker said he could only pay R4 lakh. Rathod then asked him to transfer Rs 2 lakh by March 31.

After the broker's grandson saw that he was tense and asked him what was bothering him, the octogenarian revealed what had happened. The grandson then told him somebody has cheated him and took him to the Matunga police station.

“As soon as we received the complaint, we did a primary investigation and registered an offence under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the IT Act. Three unknown persons have been booked for extorting R7.97 lakh,” said Deepak Chavhan, senior inspector of the Matunga police station.

Rs 32,500

Initial amount demanded by crooks