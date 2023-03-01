Mumbai Crime: Six booked for dowry harassment

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman’s father, said the officer.

A 28-year-old man and five of his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife and driving her to suicide in Thane district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The couple got married in November 2021. The woman’s father said he gave cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 33 lakh to her in-laws at the time, but they wanted more, including a flat, said the officer.

The husband even forced the woman to undergo an abortion to put more pressure on her, said the officer, citing the complaint.

The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.

