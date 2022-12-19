Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2022 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The three used to show fake IDs and extort money from factory owners in Thane

Representation pic


Three people have been booked for allegedly posing as Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials and extorting money from factory owners in Thane district, a police officer said on Sunday.


No arrest has been made in the case registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code for impersonation and extortion on the complaint of a Dombivli-based powder coating factory owner, he said.



“They showed fake MPCB IDs to the complainant and took away Rs 35,000 between December 4 and 16. They have taken money from others as well,” the Manpada police station officer said.

