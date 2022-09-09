Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad

Auris Serenity residents say society chairman Sonu Jalan collecting signatures from residents so he can target those who don’t sign

Members of Auris Serenity Tower-1 in Malad have approached the police as well as the SRa Registrar with their complaints against society chairman Sonu Jalan. File pic

After residents of Auris Serenity Tower-1 reached out to cops, the society chairman and D-gang bookie Sonu Jalan has approached the society members with a signature campaign in his favour. Residents alleged the move was taken in an attempt to zero in on those who had approached the police. mid-day has in a series of reports highlighted the plight of the residents who claimed they were threatened, harassed by Jalan. They also levelled allegations of misappropriation of society funds against him.

Building residents said that Jalan posted himself in front of the lift on Wednesday morning and approached the residents to sign the campaign forcefully. Anybody who refuses to comply would then be considered as part of those who went to the police. They further added that after running the campaign in front of the lift, Jalan deputed another person to go door to door seeking their signatures.

The alleged campaign by Jalan states, “You must be well aware of various reports on mid-day on the various allegations made against the chairman and the Provisional Committee (PC). This group first went to complain to the [SRA] registrar and the registrar is having his own investigations. The society has submitted all the papers and it is already with the Deputy Registrar.”

Also Read: Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave

“These types of allegations by certain groups do have a hidden agenda which is evident since these groups decided to complain to the registrar. You all are well aware of the consequences, when it is taken over by the Registrar, and the whole society will suffer with a high amount of maintenance and the same will be handed back over to the society may be after 3-4 years. You all are also well aware of the fact that the PC went to the extent of getting the leakage issues addressed by the builder and how it got resolved. Constant effort is on by the PC team for improvement of the overall lifestyle at Auris. To counter these allegations, we need the support of the members. If you feel that the PC is doing an extraordinary job, you may sign the papers in support of the PC,” it went on to state.

A society member told mid-day, “This is another way for him to threaten us that those people who will not sign the campaign will be targetted and he will identify us as rivals. He has increased nuisance in the society. We paid all the maintenance charges till now but he demanded more which he would use to construct illegal offices in the society. He will continue to do this till he is the society chairman, and then will continue to misuse the funds. This needs to be stopped.”

“He is running this campaign to target us. We already informed the cops and gave a letter but have not received any help so far. This is his indirect way of threatening people and we are against it,” another member said.

When contacted, Jalan told mid-day, “All allegations are false. The signature campaign is the society’s internal matter and we cannot share it with the media. We have submitted all the documents to the SRA Registrar for audit. The truth will come out after the investigation ends. I didn’t threaten any residents. All decisions were taken in the AGM meetings as per the law. Those people are targetting me.”

7

Day in September when Jalan started the campaign

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 5 Submit Request