The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has strongly criticised Abu Azmi’s claim that Aurangzeb was not cruel. President Subhash Talekar highlighted the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb and the sacrifices made by the Mavalas under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s leadership.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has strongly criticised Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his statement claiming that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was not cruel. Subhash Talekar, President of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, issued a statement condemning Azmi’s remarks, highlighting the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb and the sacrifices made by the Mavalas in the fight for Swarajya under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Talekar stated, “We, the Dabbawalas, are descendants of the Mavalas from the Maval region, who were the first to sacrifice their lives in the defence of Swarajya. Under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we defied the mighty imperial powers. However, this resistance came at a heavy cost—our villages were plundered, turned to ashes, and our people were massacred by the Mughals.”

He further pointed out Aurangzeb’s ruthless actions, including imprisoning his father and killing his own brothers to seize the throne. “Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler driven by ruthless ambition. We strongly condemn Abu Azmi’s statement,” he added.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association, known for its unparalleled tiffin delivery service, has taken a firm stand against Azmi’s remarks, emphasising their deep-rooted historical connection to the valiant Mavalas who fought against Mughal tyranny.

Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Pune unit staged a protest against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Wednesday, saying his remarks praising Aurangzeb were an insult to Maharashtra's pride, reported the PTI.

Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's atrocities against Hindus and his attempts to impose religious conversion cannot be glorified and Abu Asim Azmi should be booked on charges of treason, Shiv Sena city president Pramod Nana Bhangire said, as per the PTI.

Abu Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra assembly till the end of its ongoing Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 over his comments eulogising Aurangzeb.

Pramod Bhangire led the protest near Sarasbaug area in Pune, condemning Abu Azmi's remarks as an "insult to Maharashtra's pride".

"Praising such a tyrant is equal to insulting the self-esteem of Maharashtra. The insult of icons in the state will not be tolerated. We will teach a befitting lesson to those who resort to the glorification of Aurangzeb," he said, according to the PTI.

Pramod Bhangire also demanded a case of treason be registered against Abu Azmi and that he should resign as MLA.

Abu Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai, the news agency reported.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Abu Azmi had termed it a political battle. His comments had rocked both houses of the state legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling side demanding his suspension and that he be booked for treason, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Abu Asim Azmi, who was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday over his comment praising Aurangzeb, said that the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark.

In a video statement released by his office on Wednesday, Abu Azmi asserted that he had not said anything wrong, but retracted the remark, which he made outside the state assembly, to ensure the House functions.

"Still I was suspended," he said in the statement.

(with PTI inputs)