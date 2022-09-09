Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

Subhash Talekar, the Chairman of the Association said that Mumbai Dabbawala has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India

Queen Elizabeth II. Pic/AFP

Mumbai Dabbawala Association mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II.

Subhash Talekar, the Chairman of the Association said that Mumbai Dabbawala has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India.

"Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," said Subhash Talekar.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times.

"She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the demise of the Queen on September 8. The statement referred to the Queen's eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King ascending over the queen who reigned for 70 years and 7 months.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen.

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, has become the new monarch. 10-day mourning was declared over the death of Elizabeth II, who was a formal head of state in 15 countries.

