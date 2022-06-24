Mumbai: Daily Covid-19 cases cross 2k-mark again at 2,479

Of the new cases, 109 patients needed hospitalisation including 24 on oxygen support

A senior citizen gets vaccinated at BYL Nair Hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

The city on Thursday saw an increase in cases as well as testing with 20,408 samples being tested of which 2,479 came positive for Covid-19. This has brought down the positivity rate to 12 per cent from 16.88 per cent recorded on Wednesday. One patient in Mumbai also succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

The city reported more than 2,000 cases after a gap of four days. However, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the ICMR portal was not functional for the past 2 days, hence some old cases have been reported in today’s report. Mumbai’s Covid tally has now reached 11,01,862.

Of the new cases, 109 patients needed hospitalisation including 24 on oxygen support. At present, there are 13,614 active Covid patients in the city, of whom 655 are taking treatment in hospitals, including 63 on oxygen support, while the remaining patients are at home or institutional quarantine.

As per the BMC officials, a 42-year-old woman with comorbidity died due to the infection. This has pushed the death toll of the city to 19,589. TThursday also saw 2,365 patients recovering from Covid. With this, the total recovery count reached 10,68,659.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,218 new cases on Thursday with the total count reaching 79,50,240. On the other hand, 4,989 patients recovered and the tally of recovered patients has gone up to 77,77,480.

Apart from Mumbai, no death was reported from other districts. The death toll has now reached 1,47,893 and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, as per the state health officials.

Of the 5,218 cases reported across the state, 4,166 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. After MMR, Pune and Nagpur contributed the most cases with 665 and 135 new cases, respectively.

