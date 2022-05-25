Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road

Green activist writes to authorities again, says despite repeated plaints and subsequent visits by Mangrove Cell, no action taken yet

The debris is choking the mangroves along Carter Road

Illegal dumping of debris on mangroves near Carter Road at Bandra has again come to the fore with a green activist writing to commissioner division office, Konkan; DCF Mangrove Cell; Collector Mumbai Suburban; Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, Maharashtra Pollution Control Bureau and officials of revenue department. Environmentalist Stalin D has claimed that the debris is killing the mangroves in the area.