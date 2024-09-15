Mumbai: Decks cleared for AC train project to roll?

After rail min names NCP-SP as hurdle to city’s AC train project, state party says it merely protested against fares, not the project itself

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelling on a Central Railway local train. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi; (right) Sharad Pawar

NCP-SP has criticised Vaishnaw for his “irresponsible” statement about AC local trains Vaishnaw said that plan to convert local trains into AC fleet was ready to be implemented AC local trains have become a political tool since August 2022

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar has criticised the BJP and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his “irresponsible” statement about AC local trains saying that the minister was blaming their party chief Sharad Pawar as they did not want to implement it at this stage and allow other parties to take credit.