Breaking News
Mob beats up biker after he attacks woman with helmet in road rage
Ganesh Visarjan: BMC sets up control rooms, issues advisory for devotees
Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice'
New road near Atal Setu will bring down Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic to 50 pc: Gadkari
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Anant Chaturdashi, check restrictions
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Decks cleared for AC train project to roll

Mumbai: Decks cleared for AC train project to roll?

Premium

Updated on: 16 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

After rail min names NCP-SP as hurdle to city’s AC train project, state party says it merely protested against fares, not the project itself

Mumbai: Decks cleared for AC train project to roll?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelling on a Central Railway local train. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi; (right) Sharad Pawar

Key Highlights

  1. NCP-SP has criticised Vaishnaw for his “irresponsible” statement about AC local trains
  2. Vaishnaw said that plan to convert local trains into AC fleet was ready to be implemented
  3. AC local trains have become a political tool since August 2022

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar has criticised the BJP and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his “irresponsible” statement about AC local trains saying that the minister was blaming their party chief Sharad Pawar as they did not want to implement it at this stage and allow other parties to take credit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharad pawar nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news mumbai local train mumbai trains

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK