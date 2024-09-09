Mumbai: Delayed adult TB vaccine survey in city likely to begin soon

Months of deadlock over unpaid Maratha reservation survey wages have delayed critical TB vaccination drive

Stalled payments to health volunteers have derailed the vaccination efforts

While adult tuberculosis vaccination efforts have begun in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai—home to some of the country’s highest TB case rates—remains without access. The rollout has been stalled for months due to a dispute between the BMC and community health volunteers over unpaid remuneration for conducting a Maratha reservation survey. After months of deadlock, however, a resolution may be in sight.

The state aims to vaccinate 3 million beneficiaries across all districts, excluding Mumbai, by November. Currently, the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine for TB is administered at birth or within the first year of life. In Mumbai, the first step in the adult BCG vaccination process—a survey of the eligible population, originally scheduled for April in 12 wards—has been indefinitely delayed.

“We put in extra effort to ensure the Maratha reservation survey was completed on time, but even after months, the remuneration hasn’t been deposited into our bank accounts. We decided to boycott the [BCG] survey in April, and it’s now BMC’s responsibility to ensure our payments are released,” said Asma Sheikh, a community health volunteer in B Ward.

A meeting between the health workers’ union, the labour commission, and the BMC health department last Friday offered some hope. “We’ve been told that payments for the Maratha reservation survey will begin by September 13, and once they are completed, workers will resume the survey. The issue arises because BMC is unclear about payments before any work begins. We’re demanding a written agreement between the BMC and the unions, specifying the payment amounts and dates, but the civic body has been unwilling,” said Prakash Devdas, head of the Municipal Corporation Health Workers Union.

Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah stated that payments for the survey are already underway, but the CHVs are still refusing to start the BCG survey. She did not respond to further questions.