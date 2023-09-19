BMC claims repairs of an approach road and a storm drain, erection of noise barriers have escalated project cost

Delisle Road bridge to be fully ready in October. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge cost went up Rs 14cr! x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rs 18cr First cost escalation by BMC Original deadline for bridge March 2022 The construction of the bridge was originally pegged at Rs 114 crore

The cost of construction of Delisle Road bridge is set to go up a second time, by Rs 14 crore. The construction of the bridge was originally pegged at Rs 114 crore as per the civic body’s 2020 proposal. After multiple time extensions since its original deadline of March 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says the bridge will be completed in October this year.