Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Delisle Road bridge cost went up Rs 14cr

Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge cost went up Rs 14cr!

Premium

Updated on: 19 September,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

BMC claims repairs of an approach road and a storm drain, erection of noise barriers have escalated project cost

Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge cost went up Rs 14cr!

Delisle Road bridge to be fully ready in October. Pic/Ashish Raje


Key Highlights

  1. Rs 18cr First cost escalation by BMC
  2. Original deadline for bridge March 2022
  3. The construction of the bridge was originally pegged at Rs 114 crore

The cost of construction of Delisle Road bridge is set to go up a second time, by Rs 14 crore. The construction of the bridge was originally pegged at Rs 114 crore as per the civic body’s 2020 proposal. After multiple time extensions since its original deadline of March 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says the bridge will be completed in October this year.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation lower parel mumbai news mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK