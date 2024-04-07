The 'Viksit Mumbai' action plan needs to be implemented to achieve PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said

Rahul Shewale. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Development of city crucial to achieving PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, says Rahul Shewale x 00:00

The development of Mumbai, 'Viksit Mumbai' action plan needs to be implemented to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Rahul Shewale, the party's candidate from the Mumbai south central Lok Sabha seat, was addressing a "nirdhar melawa" of the Mahayuti partners ' Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP at Dadar in central Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Viksit Mumbai 2024 plan needs to be implemented, as the city will play a crucial role in the country's development agenda and help achieve the prime minister's dream of Viksit Bharat,' he said, as per the PTI.

Speaking at the event, BJP MLC Prasad Lad urged the allies in the constituency to ensure the Shiv Sena's poll symbol "bow and arrow" reaches every home, according to the PTI.

Rahul Shewale is the only sitting MP from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to be renominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

With the Shiv Sena led by him dropping two sitting MPs, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who do not get tickets for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 "will not be abandoned," reported news agency PTI.

The party has denied tickets to Yavatmal Washim MP Bhavana Gawli and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, and is likely to replace Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar too, reported PTI.

"There are some equations, there is elective merit (which plays a role in candidate selection). Those who have not been nominated will be respected, rehabilitated. Due respect will be given to them. They will not be abandoned," Shinde said at a party function, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be the 'Mahayuti' candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, ending a week-long suspense over which party will get to contest the high-profile constituency.

Shrikant Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former MNS leader.

Devendra Fadnavis' announcement comes at a time when a section of BJP in Kalyan has expressed reservations against fielding Shrikant Shinde, the sitting MP from Shiv Sena.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!