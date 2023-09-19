Mumbai: Devotion and decorations on display as Ganesh festival begins

Mumbai is steeped in devotion as the revered annual Ganesh festival commences, marking the welcoming of Lord Ganesh into homes and hearts. The ten-day extravaganza, which began on Tuesday, is marked by the decoration of pandals and homes, creating an atmosphere of spiritual grandeur

File Photo/Midday

The civic authorities of the city have granted permission to a total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' to organize public Ganesh festivities by erecting 'pandals,' making it a community affair that brings together people from all walks of life.

In anticipation of the grand event, extensive preparations have been carried out, including rigorous inspections of pandal premises, idol immersion routes, and key locations. Security remains a paramount concern during this festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of devotees to various pandals over ten days. To address this, more than 13,750 police personnel have been deployed across the city, including 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers from sub-inspector to assistant commissioner ranks, and 15 deputy commissioners.

Notifications issued by the traffic police listed several moves for a smooth flow of vehicles in the metropolis, including a ban on heavy vehicles on certain days, PTI reported.

"There will be a ban on the operation of private buses and heavy vehicles in South Mumbai on September 21,24,26 and 29. Between September 19 to 29, all types of heavy vehicles are allowed to operate between midnight and 7 AM, except September 21,24,26 and 29 in South Mumbai," the official said.

Immersion day (September 28) will see a larger presence of police on the ground and manpower details being chalked out, the official informed.

Ganesh festivities are the most patronised in Mumbai, with idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in pandals and at homes.

From the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Ganesh mandals in Mumbai have gone all out with the themes for the pandals.

Mumbaikars have been thronging the popular shopping spots of the city at Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl, to buy decor items, flowers, and puja materials among other festival paraphernalia.

People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city's Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals.

Pandal-hoppers will get to see themes of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the 350th anniversary of the coronation of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcased by big mandals or pandals in the city.

While a majority of the big mandals have already brought their idols to the pandals in grand processions over the last few weeks, household 'bappas' will make their way home to the beat of drums and happy chants on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit Lalbaug in central Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most celebrated Ganeshas of the city, followed by GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati in Matunga, which is considered the richest and known for its grandeur.

Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully and Tejukaya.

Apart from these, people will also get to see the city's tallest Ganesha at 45 feet in the Khetwadi area of Girgaum.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed the works of filling potholes, pruning trees, and cleaning areas, as well as deployment of medical, 'nirmalya' and lifeguard teams have been completed.

A BMC release said a special cleanliness drive was undertaken in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of the Union government's 'Indian Cleanliness League 2.0', an intercity cleanliness competition.