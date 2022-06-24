Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Will go to any lengths

A salesperson in a garments shop in Malad does his best to convince a couple of interested customers

Time for practice

G5A Warehouse is ready for Zero Period. Inspired by zero periods in school, this stretch during Mumbai’s monsoon will provide artistes time for rehearsals, when public shows at Black Box will be put on hold. “We are excited to invite artistes across disciplines to collaborate in a more formal environment, enabling rigour and exploration. We hope they will create work that is new, bold and just,” shared Anuradha Parikh, founder and artistic director, G5A. Interested creators can write to info@g5afoundation.org.

Of a feline art tradition



Artworks on cats that will feature in Part Time Cat. PICS COURTESY/HIMANSHU S

If you thought you could escape cats on the Internet by going offline, a visit to Bandra-based Fluxus Chapel’s art space this weekend might just change your mind. The venue will host a retinue of cat lovers who will celebrate their feline friends through artworks, zines, paintings and writings. Zine-maker Himanshu S, who also helms Fluxus Chapel, told this diarist, “It started with something as simple as wanting to share the experiences of my own cats. I have three cats.” When he reached out to friends, it led to the discovery that there are others who share the same hobby. The zine-maker revealed that close to 30 people, from India and abroad, have sent in works for the upcoming exhibition titled Part Time Cat. “These include paintings, prints, some of my own cat-themed works, as well as poetry and writings,” he added. These works also explain the need of and knowledge from living and surviving with another species. Of course, the cat connection in art is an old tradition dating back to ancient Egypt. It is a mystery, Himanshu admitted, adding, “It is about learning to live with them. If humans could be half of what cats are, the world would be a much better place to live in.”

Mead it yourself

Founders Nitin Vishwas and Rohan Rehani

Mead-lovers with an arty bent of mind, this might be a good time to bring out your brush. To launch its new brew, the hibiscus ginger mead, Moonshine Meadery is inviting budding artists to create a label for the bottle.

Their guava chilli mead

“We usually approach individual artists and commission their artwork for all our labels. However, the idea of crowdsourcing is to make this exercise more democratic and accessible. The process involves artists coming up with three rough sketches, and we choose one. A crowdsourcing campaign allows us access to new talent,” shared co-founder Rohan Rehani. Game for doodling away for their label? Check out the details and register on moonshine-meadery.com/pages/crowdsourcing-campaign.

Can I eat this appetising artwork?



Pizza art

Rucha and Chaitanya Limaye, popularly known as @ruandchai on Instagram, have more than 75,300 followers of their art and animation. The duo also makes customised quirky art pieces. But among all the artwork the artist couple from Pune creates, their food art — a testimony to regional flavours — claims a special place.

Rusha and Chaitanya

From samosas and cutting chai to pizzas and lasagnas, their art pays close attention to colours and textures. “Many of our followers have told us that our food art looks more appetising than actual food,” Rucha shared. We know where to head to if we are craving for jalebis, medu vada or pani puri in the middle of the night.

Brit pub vibes in Andheri

Has watching too many British sitcoms made you long for a slice of London’s pub culture? The Canary, a mead taproom that recently opened in Andheri offers a similar vibe, and a menu that includes classics such as roast chicken, shepherd’s pie, and pork bangers and mash. Shaurya Malwa, its co-founder shared, “We wanted to showcase our meads alongside a more Western menu; a modern British restaurant came to mind, as most British pubs in Mumbai don’t have much in common with those in the UK. We wanted to change the popular mindset that British fare is cold and boring.”