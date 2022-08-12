Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

As enticing as walking barefoot on the beach in Mumbai’s monsoon sounds, don’t. That’s the message that the Mangrove Cell, Mangrove Foundation and Coastal Conservation Foundation are reminding visitors, to avoid getting stung by The Portuguese Man o’ War, or Blue bottle, as it is commonly known. The authorities are putting up signboards at Girgaum, Juhu and Versova beaches, explaining what one can do if they come in contact with the organism, which washes ashore every year during the monsoon. Shaunak Modi, director, Coastal Conservation Foundation, told us that these are free-floating animals that live in the open water. “During the monsoon, these animals, which otherwise float on water, find themselves being washed ashore because of the change in wind,” he explained. Modi, too, advised people to not walk barefoot on the beach in this season or step into the water. “These are highly venomous creatures. Their sting is worse if you’re in the water. Be careful about where you’re stepping while on the beach. Although the sting is not fatal, it is painful, and we advise people to pour some sea water on the area, but don’t rub it. Quickly head to the nearest government hospital and tell the doctor you’ve been stung by a Blue bottle and they’ll give you the necessary medication. The pain usually subsides in a few hours,” he advised.

An underground revolution is set to kick off on Sunday at The Orb. The Hightide Music Festival will host international DJ and producer Deniz Bul in the city in a rare appearance. Jayesh Jawahrani, programmer with Hightide Music Festival told us that the arrival of the German DJ is a big up for Indian underground music. “The line-up includes Rafael Cerato, Almost Human and Back and Forth. There will be nine DJs on a single night,” he added. The festival has big plans, said Jawahrani, with the ongoing IP, Citypods also looking to bring underground music to different cities through club shows.

For digital creator Rachel D’cruz, taking a needle and thread to upcycle plastic has always been about unleashing her creative side, and this time, the Naigaon-based creative artist has recycled a raincoat out of plastic waste. “I have always liked experimenting with designs, and this raincoat is one of the examples,” she told this diarist, adding, “I try to not stick to the typical notions and push myself to experiment because I believe that my style is quite eclectic. The 27-year-old mentioned that even though one contribution from her end is not enough for a change, she is hopeful that it might inspire others. With some help from her mother, she chose the plastic carefully, keeping in mind comfort for daily use. D’cruz plans to add it to her thrift store and will take orders. Next in line for her experimental fashion is a jacket made from plastic, as she believes it will be more fun to wear.

We all know that social media today is a sure way for businesses to reach a wider audience. But there is truth in content/marketing freelancer and instructor Deepak Gopalakrishnan’s words when he says that the digital presence of non-profits doesn’t necessarily do an apt job of reflecting the great work they carry out. Putting the two together in an effort to empower the sector, Gopalakrishnan, or Chuck, and Dharmaraj Solanki aka NGOwallah have co-created a digital marketing course meant for NGOs that will be organised in September. Chuck told us, “The marketing challenges faced by non-profits are different from those faced by a brand, considering NGOs aren’t selling products and they’re working with limited resources.” The course will outline the basics of digital marketing, key platforms and framework for strategies, complete with examples, a playbook and advice from two people with expert learnings in the sector.