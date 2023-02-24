Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Steely Resolve

A worker fixes the rivets of a bridge pillar frame from within at Dadar railway station

The heat is on



Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ Maclean, Nick Carter and Brian Literell of the Backstreet Boys. Pic Courtesy/Dennis Leapold

Millennials of Mumbai will have one more reason to cheer. Backstreet Boys will return to Indian shores in May. But fans were concerned with the timing of the visit, considering the rising temperatures recently. The news sent social media into a tizzy, considering it came out of the blue for many fans. Some like @aristurtle pointed out that the Indian summer might prove too much for the band. “Backstreet Boys are performing in an open venue like Jio Garden Mumbai in May. It’s going to be 38 degrees. More like BAKEstreet Boys then (I’ll see myself out),” he tweeted. Meanwhile, @Shlokabadkar shared, “Don’t the backstreet boys know how hot it is in Mumbai and Delhi in May.” Talk about a heated debate.

Also Read: Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Creating a new future

Artist Varunika Saraf is riding a new high. Even as she returned from the Sharjah Biennale 15 last week, Saraf was awarded the Asia Arts Future award by the Asia Society India Centre. Describing it as an honour, Saraf shared, “To get in the same year as Nilima Shaikh is extra special. She is someone we all respect and admire.” In their citation, the jury remarked that “her work seeks to bare the uncomfortable reality of violence in our times.” Saraf told us, “One of the reasons why I confront images of violence pervasive in recent times is to participate in the collective call for urgent action to unmake the future that has been set into motion by current events.” Of her latest exhibition, she said, “I have exhibited a series of 76 embroideries that presents a timeline of the nation that takes into account all the fissures that structure our society.”

Inking work woes

A panel from the comic. Pic Courtesy/ Sonaksha and Richa Kaul Padte, The Nib, 2022

Talk about turning tough work experience into art. Author Richa Kaul Padte (inset) and illustrator Sonaksha’s latest entry to the Nib journal captured our attention for its very relatable story. “when we saw that The Nib was also specifically seeking out comics for a section called ‘Responses’, where the prompt was to share stories about ‘bad bosses’, we decided to work together to create a comic for it,” Sonaksha said. The illustrator shared that the comic was inspired by the many conversations the two have had about workplaces and their exhausting toxic cultures over the years. Kaul Padte noted that while creating the comic was not difficult, the duo had to find the right way to tell the story. “It was a question of finding the right way to say it, given that there was a major space constraint, it was just a four-panel comic so I needed to find a way to present the story with fewer words,” she revealed to this diarist.

Lent for lessons

The annual period of Lent has commenced, and St Michael’s Church in Mahim has a banner that is a mix of dry humour and sobering commentary on our digital times. Lent is a time of introspection, and this hoarding at the landmark church puts its finger on the pulse of the current generation, which speaks visually, especially through the selfie. Parishioner Luke Mendes said, “It is important to make a connection with the youth. Many youngsters feel that religion and morality is for the old. The Church acts as a moral compass. Our youth is fixated on apps and seeing how many ‘likes’ they get instead of developing their personality, or skills. This perhaps, is a message to look at ‘internal’ beauty; not just worry how you look ‘externally’ in a selfie.” Rita D’Sa, a parishioner and former president, Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), said, “It is a wonderful hoarding which tells youth to put away the phone camera and click a selfie from your heart, from your inner self. Introspect and look within yourself,” she reminded us.

Maria, the poet

With several tags under her belt, from VJ and television host to actress, chef, and author of a cookbook, Maria Goretti has added yet another label. The Mumbai-resident is set to have her first book of poems, To The Moon and Back- Life, Love and Everything In-between (Om Books), published in March. “It was not premeditated,” Goretti remarked, adding that she began writing the poems while blogging back in 2011. “Nearly three years ago, the publishers asked me to compile them,” she shared. The poems deal with the many hues of love. “There is friendship, bonding, nature and a bit of loss, feelings that we all go through. These are complex emotions expressed in simple language,” she told us. Readers can check ombooksinternational.com for more details.