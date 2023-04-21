Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Calm around the canine

With a dog keeping watch, participants at a summer camp carry on with their routine at Shivaji Park, Dadar

Stray good thought



Animal pods allow animals to peacefully cohabit with humans. PIC COURTESY/ST+ART INDIA

Sassoon Docks, the centre of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival this year, now sports cozy nooks that can seat both man and his best friend. Art community St+art India joined hands with The Initiative — a non-profit working towards inter-species equality through design, and animal welfare platform YODA, to build animal pods. Architect Faizan Khan told this diarist that the pods were built in response to their observations. “They are intended to be introduced across the city as specific shelter locations that are designed with feeding points for animals. They also make for symbolic seating for humans.”

Towering portrait



Sakale with Ramnath Kovind’s portrait

How often does the highest office of the land reach out to an artist in far-flung Sion? “It was a moment of great pride for me,” shared artist Manoj Sakale, who was recently commissioned to paint two life-sized paintings of former President Ramnath Kovind last year. The painter shared his work on social media. The realistic acrylic work was based on photographs he took, Sakale said. “I tried to learn about his nature and rootedness, while taking care of the regality of his position,” the artist remarked. Completed in 21 days, the portrait now holds a place of pride in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Art Deco at your fingertips



A tile representing the UNESCO World Heritage Site symbol

The next time you are at Marine Drive, do look at the sea and the long line of buildings that face it, but also remember to look downward. You will spot a shining metal strip that snakes across the cobbled promenade. Installed by FORT (Federation of Residents Trust) — the UNESCO World Heritage Site and a collective of six organisations including UDRI, Art Deco Mumbai, Kala Ghoda Association, OCRA, OVAL Trust and NPCCA, the long-running plaque aims to engage people with the Art Deco structures of Mumbai.



The plaque on Art Deco structures and features

“We focus on the post-inscription maintenance and upkeep of the area. We got the UNESCO recognition in 2018; after that we took up a signage management plan for the entire ensemble of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco,” shared Apoorva Iyengar, associate director, FORT. With such signage located at Marine Drive and Oval Maidan, the body aims to lay out the details in front of Mumbaikars and sightseers — a practice common across global UNESCO sites.

Change is cookin’



Students showcase their work during the Dharti Saathi programme

Garbage Free India (GFI) is putting a stop to learning by rote. Their Dharti Saathi programme in schools promotes early climate action among students through a variety of experiential activities. Recently at the programme’s two-day event at Natwar Nagar Mumbai Public School — run by The Akanksha Foundation — children performed a skit and dance on plastic pollution issues, and presented their understanding of waste management. Kritika Matolia and Sukanya Iyer from GFI said, “[We] believe that experiential learning is a major driver in creating interest in environmental concerns. Children have already become advocates in their homes. Soon, we want to start local community action through these Dharti Saathi initiatives.”

The wild waste



Volunteers at a previous beach clean-up

Ask volunteers who periodically try to rid the city of plastic waste, and they will tell you about the untamable piles that keep showing up in and around our water bodies. In tune with World Earth Day, observed on April 22, NGOs ConnectFor and Muskurate Raho are coming together to organise Saaf Safai Sunday, a clean-up drive in Mahim. “The drive aims to sensitise locals about the kind of waste that we generate,” shared Mayuri Shelar, operations associate at ConnectFor. Those who are interested in contributing to a better environment, should check out @connectfor.cf on Instagram.