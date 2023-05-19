Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Cock-a-Doodle art

On the occasion of World Museum Day, children observe taxidermy models before a drawing session at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Telling the world about it

A still from the film (right) Onir

As India’s highest court holds forth on the future of marriage rights for the LGBTQiA+ community, filmmaker Onir is quietly doing his bit to vocalise love. His recent directorial, Pine Cone — a queer love story — will premiere globally as the opening film at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival that begins in the city on June 11. Although the acclaimed filmmaker has been a part of the industry for a while now, this will be his first world premiere in India. Expressing his happiness over the news, the filmmaker said, “This is special for many reasons. My film is a celebration of queer love viewed from a queer gaze with queer actors, so opening it at a queer film festival in Mumbai feels like arriving home.”

Save the last dance for us



Adagio is known for its vinyl nights which were held at their Bandra space yesterday for the last time (right) enthusiasts relax at the venue

The music is starting to fade away for many Bandraites. The Ranwar Village haunt of Adagio — a regular hotspot for lovers of vintage and music — is set to down its shutters this month after a six-year-run. Founder Aman Gujral (inset) told this diarist that the space will close down on the midnight of May 28 after he was unable to reach an agreement with the landlords.

“We realised it only this week, and are still trying to cope with it.” They will not go gentle into the good night though. Having hosted their final vinyl night yesterday, the team will continue with pop-ups this month. “Of course, the high point will be the last pop-ups held on May 27 and 28. We are calling it The Last Dance,” he said. Thankfully, the search for a new space in the neighbourhood has begun. “Our Chembur hub will remain operational. Our guitar classes will also continue in a new hosted space on Chapel Road,” Gujral concluded on a positive note.

Start young

Kids engage in fun activities at the space (right) Rachna Narwekar

In an effort to bring change to the lives of the children of under trial women in Byculla District jail, Rachna Narwekar, the founder of Rachna’s funclub, came together with The Aangan Trust NGO to establish a community crèche. “This is a police initiative,” Narwekar told us, adding, “There was a need to create a safe environment for the young kids in jail [children under the age of six are allowed to stay in jail with their mothers who are undertrials]. It allows us to show these kids the outside world.” Their main focus is to teach the children life skills rather than bookish knowledge. “We see them throwing fewer tantrums and evolving in a better way,” she revealed.

Freedom to walk



Pedestrians’ Day 2021 at Laxmi Road

In a recent online seminar, Carfree Cities Alliance Academy (CCA), a global organisation, traced the topic of making Laxmi Road, Pune, a pedestrian-only bazaar. Ranjit Gadgil, programme director at Parisar — a member of CCA, shared, “We discussed how the idea can be taken forward with lessons learnt globally. A similar approach can be taken in Mumbai but key aspects such as public utility vehicles and resident-owned vehicles need to be addressed.”

How many birds can you count?

With the increase in traffic and high-rises, certain rare bird species are tough to spot in the city, much to the dismay of birders. Green Works Trust will be providing these enthusiasts with an opportunity to not only spot rare birds around Karnala Bird Sanctuary but also help with the bird count. The trail kicks off from today until May 21 in two batches — early morning and late afternoon. Dipali Bhopale, co-ordinator of the trail shared, “The aim of including citizens is to raise awareness. When they know the condition of these birds, they approach the conservation challenge more seriously.” Birders will be able to spot summer visitors as well as migratory birds who are on their way to another suitable location.