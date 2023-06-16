Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Taking a Coconut break

A woman interrupts her children’s sandcastle construction at Aksa beach with a drink of coconut water

Sight of hand



Turab Chimthanawala at the workshop

Last weekend at The Tiny Clay Inn, Andheri witnessed a unique experience. Founders Jigisha Patel, Ankita Chaudhary and Palak Patel were surprised when a visually challenged participant signed up for their workshop. “We often host workshops for individuals to work with clay, but were surprised when Turab Chimthanawala came in,” shared Palak Patel (inset).

A former Nagpur resident, Chimthanawala lives with minimal vision, including night blindness. “I am capable of moving around the city on my own. I choose these adventurous activities every weekend to stay active,” he shared. For the founders, Chimthanawala’s dexterity and curiosity came as a surprise. “He felt the textures and the glazing colour by hand, and chose a copper green tincture,” said co-founder Patel. As for Chimthanawala, being differently abled has not been a deterrent to fun. “It is challenging, but easier in Mumbai. People are helpful, and willing to accept you,” he shared with this diarist.

Chowli liye, matar liye



Diya Mary Joseph’s illustration. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Documenting the ladies’ train compartments on her way from CST to Kharghar, Diya Mary Joseph (inset), founder of Dheemi Local and chronicler of her dabba’s co-passengers, captured in paint how compartments transform into marketplaces with vegetable vendors and women planning what to cook for dinner that night. Joseph shared, “The vegetables are packed indefinite portions so no weighing is required. Vendors also have distinct tunes for calling out prices. And for the commuters, it is very convenient because the market comes to you.”

So long, Minakshi Jain

The restored Nagaur fort in Rajasthan. Pic Courtesy/Wikipedia

The passing of architect Minakshi Jain on June 14 came as a big loss to the conservationist community. A student of Louis Kahn, she helmed the restoration of the Nagaur fort that won a UNESCO Award of Excellence and an Aga Khan Awards nomination in 2013.



Minakshi Jain and Brinda Somaya

“You can only imagine the commitment it takes for someone to be involved for over 20 years in a project like that. She was low key, dignified and determined to never be put off by the challenges that came her way. We will miss her,” city-based award-winning conservation architect Brinda Somaya shared.

Ten times more laughter

Jeeya Sethi at a performance

Jeeya Sethi has reasons to celebrate this week. The stand-up comic completed a decade on stage this Thursday. “Back then, I did not know how to write comedy. So, I reached out to Sorabh Pant who suggested I head to Godrej Dance Theatre at NCPA that was hosting a cheer fest and improv workshop,” she recalled. Ten years down the line, the comedian has put out a new video that celebrates her career, and was shot on the same stage. Laugh on, we say.

Teaming up against time



Hena Kapadia

In the cut-throat world of art acquisitions, this city is witnessing a unique event. Two city galleries — TARQ and Gallery XXL — will host a joint exhibition titled Ephemeroptera: Time After Time. Starting June 22, the exhibition curated by Dhwani Gudka will feature six artists from both galleries, namely Amitabh Kumar, Daku, Nibha Sikander, Philippe Calia, Sajid Wajid Shaikh and Vishwa Shroff exploring memory, permanence and transience. Describing the collaboration, TARQ gallery director, Hena Kapadia shared, “I feel that the works that we’re showing here are especially interesting given the dialogues between our artists and theirs.” For Giulia Ambrogi, founder of Gallery XXL, the works mark a fusion of artistic expression. “The exhibition invites you to embark on a journey where the lines between mediums are blurred and senses are awakened,” the gallerist noted.