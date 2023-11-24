Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Roll Play

A sunmica sheet roll on a man’s shoulder turns into a focal lens for pedestrians at MC Jawale Road in Dadar West

The 50th bookmark

Eriyat’s illustrations of rickshaw drivers

Mumbai’s Suresh Eriyat is preparing to strike off from his list what this diarist thinks are major half-century goals. On the eve of his 50th birthday tomorrow, the award-winning animator and illustrator will launch his first-ever book at ARTISANS’ in Kala Ghoda.

It features a collection of humorous illustrations he has made over years, the muse for which became the direct world around him, including Aamchi Mumbai. “We took six months to compile all the artworks from the over 100 sketching books I have. Wherever I go, I carry along a sketching book and a small set of water colours. And every time I find something interesting, I make time; for example, when I am waiting for a flight, to draw it,” he said.

Breathe life into the building

The Canada building with its four-horse chariot on the facade

Earlier this month, while working on a story about the restoration of Kodak House on DN Road that now houses senior secondary students of Cathedral and John Connon School, this diarist was given the site tour with conservation architects Brinda Somaya and Nandini Somaya. When we reached the terrace, we were treated to a panoramic view of the high-density neighbourhood dotted with diverse architectural styles that have survived time and tide. The obvious eyesore, sadly, was the neighbouring Canada Building that was built in the 1890s. Then, Bombay was the head office for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. This one-time stately structure was designed by Messrs Gostling & Morris, a respected architectural firm of that time. Apart from the company name that dons the façade, the impressive statuary of a charging chariot with four horses and a rider catches the eye. Perhaps meant to showcase the might of the financial company, it was disappointing to note its present condition from our vantage point. “If only the current owners were to restore it to its past grandeur,” rued Nandini Somaya, suggesting how it was important for every owner along this historic stretch to take the onus to restore their respective buildings.

In the running for the big prize



Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal in the film

City-based filmmaker Chintan Sarda recently won the Best Live Action Short Film for his work The Broken Table featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival in August. The win has now qualified it for an opportunity to apply to the Academy Awards shortlist.



Chintan Sarda

“It is exciting to have our film being considered for the highest prize for cinema on the planet. It all seems quite unreal, to be honest,” Sarda remarked. With voting for the shortlist starting on December 14, the filmmaker hoped that the film would generate the right buzz.

A celebration of Mumbai



Minister of State for Tourism Girish Mahajan with industrialist Anand Mahindra at the launch. Pic/Shadab Khan

The iconic silhouette of the Gateway of India is the logo for the inaugural Mumbai Festival that will commence on January 20 next year. The festival was officially launched by Minister of State for Tourism, Girish Mahajan and industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday. Speaking at the launch, the minister remarked, “Mumbai Festival 2024 is organised by the Government of Maharashtra to celebrate different facets of Mumbai. It isn’t just an event; it’s a transformative experience.” The Mumbai Marathon and the Kala Ghoda Festival, among a few others, will act as collaborative events to the festival. The diverse line-up of events includes music and film screenings, as well as Mumbai Walks, where city icons will honour people who keep the city going like policemen, dabbawalas or BEST drivers.