The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier x 00:00

Let’s run in the park

A physical training teacher gives his students a workout at Shivaji Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Say it in English



Students read at a session of the new programme

The Dharavi Dream Project, known for its hip-hop, rap, and beatboxing sessions, has launched free weekly English-speaking classes. “Inspired by recent book donations to the organisation, the team, along with founder Dolly Rateshwar, wanted to enhance children’s language skills in a relaxed, one-on-one setting. Open to children from across the city, the sessions blend traditional learning with interactive methods,” shared Sampada S, senior manager at the project. “The initiative addresses the challenge of engaging children who are influenced by Western music and pop culture, but struggle with English proficiency. The project aims to empower youth to communicate confidently, bridging gaps in conversation skills,” she told this diarist.

Plan au chocolat



Senior citizens at the previous edition

Goodfellows, a senior citizen companionship organisation, has some sweet plans for the upcoming World Chocolate Day on July 7. A guided chocolate making workshop will witness nearly 40 senior citizens don the chef’s hat to make their own truffles and candied nuts in Bandra. “We all know just how much senior citizens love their sweet treats. The workshop gives them the chance to learn how to temper, shape, and wrap chocolate from scratch,” revealed Niki Thakur, co-founder. After a smaller event last year, the organisation is now open to participation from the general public. “Post the pilot event with our members, we heard back from our participants about how they gifted their creations to friends and family. They wanted another session soon. It has been overdue, but we’re finally back,” she added. Those interested, can log on to @goodfellowsindia.

Gifting green



Members at a tree plantation drive in Wada earlier this year

Head to Santacruz this Sunday to get your hands on an evergreen gift. The National Society of Friends of Trees will be distributing nearly 300 saplings of tamarind and sapota as part of their annual Vanamahotsav. “The summer has been unforgiving. These native plants will ensure long-term benefits to the city,” shared Nikhil Mayekar, member. “We have been getting queries from central suburbs like Mulund, and will head there soon,” he added. For details about this drive, call 9920252375.

Kirkire’s band of boys



(From left) Shrey Gupta, Swanand Kirkire, and Bharath Rajeevan

City-based budding musicians Shrey Gupta and Bharath Rajeevan have had an eventful first half of the year. Most of it, they credit to veteran lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire. After bagging the roles of music producers earlier this year for Kirkire’s upcoming single, the duo has now collaborated with the singer on a stripped-down version of the 2022 hit, Shauq. “The song sounds beautiful with minimal instrumentation. Swanand sir was open to experimenting with it so we sat down to create the unplugged version. The absolute freedom he gave us while working on it turned out to be the key factor. We were nervous initially, working with a man of his stature, but his humility made it easier for the both of us,” Gupta shared with this diarist.

Mumbai’s best foot forward



The crew performs at the Power of Desi Street finals in Mumbai

Hollywood is set to dance to Mumbai’s tunes at the upcoming World of Dance Finals on July 28. Slumz in Streets, a dance crew from Worli will take stage at the event following a wildcard invitation for the organisers. “We have been winning national level competitions consistently since 2021. It is perhaps this streak that earned us the invitation this time,” shared Rahul Bharti (inset), a founding member, adding that the usual process to reach the finals would have involved multiple rounds of regional and national battles.

“On the back of our recent win at the Power of Desi Street National Finals in Mumbai, we’re confident our streak will continue overseas,” he added. However, the crew has larger concerns. “The invitation is a pleasant surprise but we’re still figuring out how to afford the travel and stay. We all have day jobs. But we’re still struggling to meet the requirements,” he sighed. Those keen to contribute, can log on to @slumz.in.street.