Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Bappa’s journey begins

A man packs a Ganesha idol in a box at a workshop in Lalbaug

Crafting bonds



Children learn origami at the workshop in Aarey Colony

Community Seeds of Banyan recently hosted an origami workshop that brought together tribal children from Aarey Colony and kids from the city. Led by artist Jatin Shah, the workshop focused on the idea that art is everywhere and doesn’t need to be expensive. Shah (right) taught the children to create art using natural materials. “I teach them about the natural elements of the forest through storytelling,” Shah shared. They used recycled paper, including old newspapers, cyclostyled sheets, and even vada pav wrappers, to craft butterflies and birds. “I pair them together, giving them shared responsibilities like distributing paper and picking flowers. This fostered creativity and helped the children connect with one another,” concluded Shah.

Paws for effect



Women practise yoga alongside puppies at a previous session

Pawga and Seva Charitable Trust will organise a yoga session on August 24 with shelter puppies where participants will also learn how to make rag dolls for them from skilled craftswomen of the Warli community at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. “You stuff and decorate your doll with upcycled fabric, the women will help you in stitching it,” explained Sinduja Krishnakumar, co-founder of Pawga. The event will double up as an adoption drive for shelter puppies to find their forever homes. The dolls and part of the collected funds will be donated to NGO YODA. “We aim to empower tribal women and help them earn using their skills,” concluded Amisha Parekh, a trustee of the Seva Charitable Trust.

Anand, take 2



The poster featuring Rajesh Khanna takes inspiration from (right) a moment in the 1971 film

In painter Gargi Ajay Upadhyay’s recent poster, late actor Rajesh Khanna returns as Anand, finding brief moments of joy at a beach, with bright red balloons in his hand. “Growing up, almost every day would be a movie night for my family,” Upadhyay recalled. Anand (1971) was one of those films which would play on loop on her television. “Although the movie takes a sad turn, it is very comforting and nostalgic for me,” she added.



Gargi Ajay Upadhyay

The Powai-based artist thinks it is only natural that her love for painting and movies translates into the posters she creates. “I selected this scene [from the song, Zindagi kaisi hai paheli] with Rajesh Khanna because it is a melange of melancholia, coming to terms with life as it is, and learning to embrace it. That is what the movie meant to me,” she signed off. To purchase prints of the poster, drop a message on @apna_zagadka.

A plume of marine life



Indian sea plume on a rock at Haji Ali. Pic Courtesy/Prathamesh Khedwan (right) A close-up of the marine animal under water at Juhu Beach. Pic Courtesy/Gaurav Patil

The Indian sea plume made an appearance on community Marine Life of Mumbai’s feed as a Pokémon, Corsola. If you come across one, marine biologist Gaurav Patil advises to approach it carefully. “The Indian sea plume is protected by the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, and receives as much legal protection as tigers or rhinoceros,” he explained.

Gaurav Patil

“While it looks like a plant, it is actually an animal, and becomes home for various species of marine life,” he says. This soft coral can be spotted on the shores of Haji Ali, Carter Road promenade, Juhu Beach, Madh Island, and shorelines towards the north of Mumbai.