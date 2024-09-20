The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

All your egrets in a row

A group of great egrets stand in a row as they fish in Vashi creek

The everyday sound of music



A performance by Dharavi Rocks

Ever played the tabla on your dining table? Every member of the Dharavi Rocks band knows that feeling. Next week, the band will turn up at the Museum of Solutions with an interactive performance. “The band will perform using everyday instruments from plastic drums to bottles,” shared founder Vinod Shetty (inset). But Shetty has another motive as well.

“The session will have children across different ages. They are the future generation facing the threat of plastic pollution. It is a chance to explain to them the importance of preventing pollution and reuse. We are asking them to bring in things from home, and hope to teach them to look at everyday utensils, tools as instruments of musical change,” he told this diarist.

Lights will guide them home



A moment from a Coldplay performance. Pic Courtesy/Anna Lee

A generational dream for Mumbaikars came true when Coldplay announced that they would make a halt in India as part of their official Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The Grammy Award-winning band will perform in the city on January 18 and 19, 2025. For long-time fan and singer Lisa Mishra, this will be a familiar experience. Sharing that Coldplay remains her favourite band, Mishra (top) said, “I have seen their tour in both Berlin and Bangkok, and each time it was special.”

However, the tour also marks a key part of the band’s growing efforts to spread sustainability initiatives. The tour has already resulted in over nine million trees planted through the money raised. Singer Tejas Menon (inset, below) noted, “I think it is a special show; the kind rarely seen among global bands. It is the highest level of stagecraft applied in an environmentally-conscious purview.” With ticket sales set to go live on Sunday, Mishra added, “I hope they play more music from their first two albums because there are a lot of OG fans of Parachutes and A Rush of Blood to the Head in India.”

What an idea!



Students at the newly-designed lab

The Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort has a new educational space within its heritage environs. The new 3D printing ideation lab, designed by architect Apoorva Shroff (inset) of Lyth Design was completed in five weeks.

It blends the building’s vintage charm with modern elements like exposed brick walls, dynamic felt lights, and an inspiring alphabet wall. Shroff explained that natural light and mirrors enhanced critical thinking. “The goal was to create a fun and engaging space,” she told us. Velanie Pereira, headmistress, middle school section, added that the lab was a fusion of historical elegance and futuristic design.

Vasai cleans up



A previous clean-up session by volunteers

This weekend, the NGO Dhyas Foundation in collaboration with the Vasai Virar Mahanagarpalika will host a beach clean-up and live recycling event at Vasai Beach. Kriti Shende, founder and president of Dhyas Foundation, shared that the initiative will focus on plastic waste collection and recycling. The volunteers will clean the beach, segregating waste like plastic bottles, wrappers, slippers, and flowers left behind post-visarjan. Shende emphasised the importance of segregation, explaining that it is the first crucial step in the process.

“Thick plastic, like those used in bottles, will be further granulated using machines by the Mahanagarpalika,” she explained. The plastic waste will be converted into granules and chips, which will later be used to produce items like chairs, tables, and buckets, while the waste flowers will be transformed into compost, Shende noted.