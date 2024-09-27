Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Hope there’s no homework..

A boy appears lost in thought on the scooter’s front at the Haji Ali signal

A French tale in Mumbai



A previous performance

This Sunday, the city is in for a tryst with French artistic innovation. Artists Romain Bermond and Jean-Baptiste Maillet from France are making their way to the BD Somani School in Cuffe Parade for a by-invite-only premiere of Antichambre, their multimedia show that blends animation and live art. “The idea is to present our animated movie and show the audience the dynamic process that goes behind it. This entails live music, charcoal art and poetry. It is a 40-minute live show where we give the audience a rare peek into how an idea germinates and takes shape. It is like a live-animated movie,” revealed Maillet, who is currently presenting a show in Jaipur.

Rock-solid for 30 years



Bloodywood at an earlier edition of the festival

Three decades can be a long time, and the city’s hallmark rock festival, Mahindra Independence Rock Festival, will hit the milestone this year. To commemorate the achievement, the two-day event on November 16 and 17 at the Bayview Lawns, in Princess Dock in Mazagaon will see a lineup that will evoke a mix of nostalgia and excitement among rock fans. Founder Farhad Wadia said, “Like every year, this edition also boasts some new voices like About Us that are finding their footing in the evolving world of rock, along with the OG acts like Indus Creed and Girish And The Chronicles.



Farhad Wadia in performance

The ‘Dirty 30’ is the unabashed and unapologetic edition.” Other than those mentioned, the line-up includes Chennai-based Skrat, Motherjane, 13AD, Bombay Metal Project, Bloodywood, Swarathma and Friends Ft BM, Parvaaz and Sutej Singh and Sid Coutto. Vice president of Mahindra’s cultural outreach, (inset) Jay Shah, shared, “We have strengthened the cross-cultural phenomenon that has taken over the world. The artists who are performing at this edition epitomise this. Acts like Skrat who have successfully infused their Carnatic roots with rock while Swarathma revives the magic of folk melodies, creating a magical amalgamation of two cultures.”

Pune Deco



The Bank of Maharashtra building in Pune. Pics Courtesy/ArtDecoMumbai

After documenting the iconic Art Deco structures of Mumbai, Atul Kumar’s Art Deco Mumbai Trust is turning their attention to neighbours, Pune. “We felt that Pune is almost an urban extension of Mumbai. Before the Sir JJ School of Architecture came up, the Pune College of Engineering predated it. A lot of Mumbai architects have also designed homes in Pune,” the founder-trustee shared.



The demolished Jai Hind cinema

One of the graduates of the engineering college was the architect Minocher Mistri, whose work on the Mumbai Art Deco structure of HSBC Building is notable.

Kumar (inset) added, “Commercial buildings like the LIC Building or the Bank of Maharashtra building are similar to Mumbai buildings in that they are imposing and clad in Malad stone. Though others like the Jai Hind cinema that stand out. The city has ample representation of the vernacular within the Art Deco style.” Details on the buildings in Pune will be posted on artdecomumbai.com.

AI on literature

In an age driven by technology, the soul of writing still lies in human creativity, Gateway Litfest will host Dr Vinod Asudani (below) on September 29 to deliver a talk on Gen Z Writing in the Age of AI at IIT Bombay. An author of 19 books in Sindhi, Hindi and English, he will discuss how Artificial Intelligence can enhance a writer’s skills but not capture the nuances of writing. “Only a true writer can capture the intertextuality of text and metaphorical connotations through multi-layered work,” he reasoned. In 2023, the visually challenged author received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his Sindhi ghazal collection, Lend me thy hand. “I used the metaphor of hands to symbolise compassion and collaboration, as feelings hold prime importance in literature,” Asudani shared with us.

Wings of art



A rare Air India Boeing 747 paint scheme panel; a red Napa leather couch

Imagine owning a part of India’s aviation history. WoodFeather, an aviation décor platform, will unveil a unique collection, Airborn at the upcoming India Design Mumbai. It features handcrafted art pieces created from discarded materials sourced from iconic aircraft such as the Air India Boeing 747 and MiG 21 fighter jets, among others. Its founder Akshay Sharma traced scrap locations, while working with licensed individuals who specialised in decommissioning aircraft. The restoration process involved meticulous work, transforming remnants into functional art that celebrates aviation heritage. Look out for a fuselage window panel and an 18-foot-long couch made from a MiG drop tank.