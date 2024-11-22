The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Keep calm and paw-se

A pup soaks in the buzz during its commute with its parent on a Kasara-bound train

Aditi’s adventures in Nigeria



Lola Shoneyin (right) and Nnedi Okorafora at the fest. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal is going places, and the newest stamp that was added to her passport, is Nigeria. Mittal is in the African nation to attend the Ake Literary and Music Festival.

“I did a short film last year called Democracy, and Lola Shoneyin was a part of that project along with Margaret Atwood, Dame Mary Beard and Elif Shafak. Lola invited me to Nigeria to join this panel talk on democracy. I am also doing a show at the Ake Arts and Book festival afterwards. This is my first time in Nigeria. I am fully vibing,” Mittal told this diarist, amidst laughs. While she is on the trip, Mittal is focused on exploring the culinary delights of the nation. “I cannot stop eating!” she exclaimed, over the call.

Skate in the city



Valjalo Brandon performs an ollie during an event in Freiburg in Germany

South African skateboarder Valjalo Brandon, who recently hit the streets of Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, has kick-flipped and landed right in the heart of Mumbai. The athlete visited Bandra’s Carter Road Skate park yesterday as part of the Under My Wings programme. “During my time at the park, the skateboarding community welcomed me with open arms. If we nurture these young talents, India and Mumbai can have a thriving skateboarding scene soon,” shared Brandon, who also plans to visit skate parks in Thane and Colaba soon. Ask him what’s fuelling this Herculean, or should we say protein task, and he cites a familiar name — “I love a good chicken tikka masala. It’s a favourite back home as well. I can’t wait to try it here!”

Picture perfect



(From left) Mehak Shaikh and Priya Jha in a moment from the shoot

A new wave of cinematic talent is slowly emerging and the newest entrants on the scene are Nazariya youth kalakaars, Priya Jha and Mehak Shaikh. Chitthi, a film written and directed by the duo has been nominated for People’s Choice Award at ConnectHER Film Festival. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me but with teamwork, we could do it,” Shaikh revealed. When this diarist broached the topic of their film, which deals with girl-child education, Jha said, “A big part of the inspiration came from our mothers, who have faced so many challenges in life. We wanted to honour their struggles.”

Wild in Andheri



Mizuna leaf wild prawns and Indian sea bass from the menu

This weekend, an F&B experience will give the term ‘wild’ a gastronomic twist. Moxy Mumbai Andheri West is hosting a pop-up called Cooking Wild where chefs Michael Swamy (inset) and Rahul Karve will prepare fare from locally sourced ingredients, inspired by the duo’s foraging trails in South American and Indian forests.

“We combine ingredients, such as South Indian wild coconut and South American water chestnut, to create dishes like ceviche,” Karve revealed, while Swamy added, “We’ll use local ingredients like mango wood to smoke food and craft cocktails with infusions.”

Peru meets India



The menu will feature Peruvian white brandy, Pisco along with other dishes

A Peruvian culinary adventure will touch down in Mumbai this weekend. Poco Loco Tapas and Bar’s Khar and South Mumbai outlets will host the two-evening dining sojourn where chef Julio Castillo (below) will give patrons a taste of Peruvian fusion-cuisine. “The planned menu reflects the essence of Nikkei cuisine, blending the best of Peru and Japan with a special touch to connect with Indian culture.

From pani puri quinoa with wakame gum and to mushroom gyozas in passion fruit reduction, there’s so much to savour. I’ve had the honour of participating in previous events, where I discovered that Indian diners deeply appreciate complex and well-balanced flavours, which perfectly aligns with Nikkei cuisine,” Castillo told this diarist.