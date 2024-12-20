Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Time for action

A man wears a timely reminder on his t-shirt as he cleans an installation of The Constitution of India near Churchgate

Building joy



Vihaan Tannan’s LEGO set at the exhibition

When they said ‘work hard play harder’, 16-year-old Vihaan Tannan from Bandra took it in the right spirit. After having collaborated with Teach For India to teach LEGO, a building block game to less privileged children, Tannan hosted an exhibition of unique LEGO creations at the Nehru Centre in Worli last weekend.



Kids play with LEGO blocks

“I have been making LEGO works since I was six years old. It is an artistic practice for me. I feel like I can express myself through these building blocks. I started teaching kids of the Teach For India chapter in Sion five months ago, as a way to spread joy. It began as an eight- week commitment but I extended it because I had so much fun with them. It’s the perfect break from academics that keeps them engaged as well. I have my Board Examinations coming up so I am slowing down but I will be back with bigger creations soon,” the young LEGO artist told this diarist.

Litfest vibes are back in Jaipur

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is returning for its 18th edition in the coming year. With over 300 speakers, the festival will kick-start in the Pink City from January 30 till February 3. Known for hosting some of the finest literary voices from around the world as part of this grand literary spectacle, this edition of JLF will see David Hare (left), Gitanjali Shree (right), Amol Palekar, Aruna Roy, and Esther Duflo among others as part of the itinerary. “The 2025 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival encapsulates the spirit of our event — a celebration of diverse voices and powerful narratives that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences from around the world,” William Dalrymple, co-director of the festival, told this diarist.

Taal on canvas for Ustad Zakir Hussain



Achyut Palav with late Ustad Zakir Hussain

It was a case of mixed emotions for veteran artist Achyut Palav. Last week, the calligrapher won the Best of Best category award at the 21st Cheongju Jikji and Hunminjeongeum World Calligraphy Exhibition in South Korea. “I am elated after the win, but I’m happier to see Indian calligraphy in Devanagari, Tamil, and Bengali scripts get a platform,” he told this diarist.



The artist with his calligraphy script at the exhibition in South Korea

While Palav is soaking in the victory, he has taken to social media to reminisce a fonder memory. “The news of Ustad Zakir Hussain broke my heart. I remember visiting him in Dadar decades ago to present a piece where I had turned the beats of the tabla — Dha Dhin Dhin Dha — into calligraphy. We had a long discussion that day about how words and music are different mediums in the same artistic endeavour,” he revealed.

Platinum joy for Sharadashram



Students form a human chain to celebrate 75 years of Sharadashram Vidyamandir

Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English and Marathi mediums) in Dadar is no stranger to records. Its alumni — Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar, to name a few — have set and broken more than enough. The school is now celebrating one of its own — a three-day platinum jubilee fiesta (December 19, 20 and 21).

“This celebration is all about the students. We’re setting up a carnival in the school premises that has been planned and executed by the children and their teachers,” shared secretary Gajendra Shetty. The final day of the celebrations will witness the students put on a dance and music show at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion. “We had extended an invitation to Tendulkar, but he has politely informed us of previous professional commitments on those dates. But we look forward to hosting him very soon,” Shetty added. Closer to the century celebrations might be a fitting time, we say.