The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier x 00:00

Spread your wings and take flight

ADVERTISEMENT

Flamingos fly against a picturesque background of the setting sun at Palm Beach Road in Nerul.

A divinely rocking way to pray



A previous performance by the Doctor Jarvis Collective

The Diocesan Youth Centre (DYC) is back with Mumbai’s biggest Gospel concert, Rocklamation. In collaboration with St Francis Xavier Church, Vile Parle, the Rocklamation stage will first be open to talented youth, giving them a platform to showcase their skill. Auditions for the same are being held by the DYC in the coming week. This will be followed by a talk by Bollywood choreographer, Terence Lewis, who will share his testimony. The stage will then be all set for a 90-minute set by the lead band, the Doctor J Collective. “We will be covering Gospel music by different artistes including Don Moen, Hillsongs, Kari Jobe, Paul Baloche, Leeland, Delirious, Brandon Lake,” Dr Jarvis Pereira, lead vocalist told us. The director of the DYC, Deacon Ivan Fernandes shared, “Dr Jarvis and his band come with a guarantee to mesmerise with high valence.”

European bistro vibes



The space transforms from elegant during lunch to sophisticated for the evening

Since we revealed on this page that KMC was undergoing a transformation in November 2024, it has now revamped itself as KMC Bar & Bistro. Chef Niyati Rao (below) told us, “Honestly, this has been in the works for the past two years.” The new décor highlights features such as wooden pillars, tall French windows and vintage lamplights to add a touch of French class.

“The décor was inspired by some of the amazing movies I’ve watched, like Goodfellas and The Godfather series. It takes you back to that classic Italian-French bistro vibe,” she added. Along with their take on bistro food, the space will also put out cocktails. Bar manager Apurv Bhatwadekar said, “Guests can enjoy perfected classics or explore our creative takes, such as the mahua negroni, guava earl grey paloma or the gongura sour.”

Testing the brew



A moment from an earlier edition of the competition

The 90 ml Affair, a coffee company is conducting the third edition of The 90 ml Shot, a competition for caffeine enthusiasts in the city at Institute of Hotel Management in Dadar on January 26. “Our motive is to encourage people to learn more about coffee,” Bhavyansh Kinger, co-organiser, told this diarist. The competition will test participants’ ability to whip up sweet or savoury dishes made with coffee. “People can showcase their culinary skills here,” Yogaja Kulkarni, co-owner, shared. Interested folks can log on to @the90mlaffair_coffee on Instagram to register.

Riding the waves of history



A view of the Sunk Rock lighthouse from the tour

This Republic Day, Colaba’s resident chronicler Daniel Sequeira (inset) will conduct a sailing tour along the eastern coast of Colaba. After hoisting its sail just off the Gateway of India, the boat will journey past century-old lighthouses like Dolphin and Sunk Rock that would have helped many ships safely enter the natural harbour back in the day.

It will also pass by fishing boats belonging to generation-old communities. Sequeira will share stories about the sea that made Mumbai the thriving city it is today. “Sailing in the harbour gives us an opportunity to see the city from a unique perspective. We get a chance to be ‘in’ the view we all love,” he told this diarist.

Leaders’ meet



The E-cell team conducts an orientation programme at the college

The Entrepreneur Cell (E-cell) of St. Xavier’s College is currently hosting Enventure 2025, a national-level fest featuring 1,500 students from premier institutions. The fest includes dynamic events and a Leadership Panel with industry pioneers. “The fest aims to inspire budding entrepreneurs and leaders,” shared Anoushka Mathur, chairperson, E-cell.