Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

City by the edge of the sea

To unearth words and meanings



Borrowing from Cartographies Of The Unseen, an ongoing exhibition by Reena Saini Kallat at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, city-based art historian and educator Alisha Sadikot will conduct a blackout poetry workshop tomorrow. “The session is a contemplative activity which basically pushes people to rethink words and their contexts,” Sadikot told this diarist. Participants will be given texts from which they will be asked to black out words, thus creating a piece that contains a different meaning to the original one, she explained. “As part of the Museum’s outreach programmes, we wanted to focus on critical engagement with artworks on display, as well as encourage different forms of artistic expression,” Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director of the Museum, added.

Kochi canvas



A familiar name from Mumbai is making waves in Kochi. Former director of city-based Gallery XXL, Joe Cyril is now set to open a new space along the Malabar coast. “Muziris Contemporary will be a space to nurture all artists from the region.” With the space ready to open doors in August before the Kochi Muziris Biennale, Cyril assured us that the city connection remains. “I hope we can collaborate with city galleries, as well as bring some of the artworks to the city as it continues to be a huge market.”

Shaping the next generation



If you wish to change your opinion on GenZers, head over to Sophia College for a change. Media Brew, an annual media exhibition by the Social Communications Media department of the Sophia Polytechnic, Mumbai features a diverse exhibition that ranges from workshops, screenings, panel discussions, to installations and projects by students. “The idea is to showcase the magnitude of work done by the students, as well as have an engagement on topics that have relevance with their peers,” shared Nirmita Gupta, department mentor, helming the event with Parth Vyas, head of department. Among the projects is one centred on mobile journalism with students exploring subjects from air pollution to casteism, expressed through multiple mediums.

All on board on Carter Road



If your evening walk on Carter Road in Bandra is interrupted by a girl doing her heel-flip, do not be alarmed. It is possible the trick is by a participant of today’s Girls Rule Project workshop taking over the promenade. “This is our second event in the city, following our last edition in 2024,” shared Caroline Roos, CEO, Girls Rule Project, adding that the girls only-weekend session hopes to introduce more young women to the sport of skateboarding.

“The last session proved to us that there is a growing interest in the sport. In addition to skateboarding, there are also a host of workshops and immersive experiences that are engaging for young participants,” Roos revealed. Among these is Srushti Bansode’s art workshop that explores graffiti, an integral part of the skateboarding experience. “We will be making artworks that will be added to the skateboards that they take home,” she said. With limited spots, participants will have to register online or DM @girlsrule_project to sign up.