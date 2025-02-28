Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Summer-ready smiles

A group of girls goof around and play with water sprinklers at Cheeta Camp in Mankhurd

A 150-year-old sporting tradition

One of the city’s oldest sports’ institutions, the Bombay Gymkhana is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary with the second edition of its 10k and 5k run this Sunday. A reflection of the institution’s commitment to promoting sports and physical well-being, the run will provide an opportunity to beginners as well as advanced runners to prove their mettle.



A moment from last year’s run

“The Bombay Gymkhana has a rich sporting tradition and legacy of its own. This 150th-anniversary run which will begin and end at the Gymkhana, is a celebration of our heritage, and a testament to our commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle,” Sanjiv Saran Mehra (inset), president of the Gymkhana shared with this diarist.

Kulavoor’s canvas for nature



The artwork in display at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Pic courtesy/Tarq

City-based artist Sameer Kulavoor’s artworks have found a new home in the Silicon Valley of India. The artworks, consisting of 10 cement particle board canvases, were put up last week on the walls of the domestic arrivals corridor of terminal two at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Tilted Surface. Tension., the pieces are reflections on the architecture and infrastructural design of the 21st Century which stand in sharp contrast to natural environments. “Just before the second wave of COVID-19, I went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh.



Sameer Kulavoor

I noticed quite a lot of infrastructural projects were being carried out in an eco-sensitive area. The excess development felt a bit jarring,” Kulavoor shared with the diarist. Carrying a Japanese rice paper scroll on the trip, he sketched out his observations on the scroll, which later transformed into the pieces now put up at the airport. “Since the wall of the airport is huge, the artworks also had to be designed in a way to occupy the whole wall. It is important also because a lot of development projects are being undertaken to meet the demand for ease of travel but it is equally essential that we treat the matter with sensitivity,” he reminded us.

Footprint across the globe



Milan Balaban

Do you know that the name that became synonymous with footwear in India, is not Indian at all? The upcoming 18th Godrej Archives Annual Lecture on March 4 hosted by the Museums Society of India will bring to fore the story of Bata, and its imprint on Indian culture. “The Bata Company, founded in 1894 in Zlín, today’s Czech Republic, grew into one of the world’s most successful industrial enterprises in the second half of the 20th Century. Milan Balaban, historian at Tomas Bata University will begin by outlining the history of Bata’s global operations, with particular attention to its establishment and development in India,” shared Vrunda Pathare, head, Godrej Archives, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The EI connect with Marathi language



A recreated sonkari cotton-silk lugra. Pic courtesy/Savitha Suri

On the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Diwas (February 27), the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) has announced two new initiatives to promote the language, culture, tradition, history and identity of the East Indian (EI) community in the city. The first initiative will look into bringing out a second edition of the East Indian dictionary with the addition of the Devanagari script along with its English meaning, while the second one will seek to promote East Indian dialect and culture across multiple social media platforms. “Seventy to 80 per cent of the dialect spoken by the community is Marathi, and that reflects our close connection to the language. The dictionary will build on the work we had done on the first edition with addition of more words,” Gleason Barretto, member of MGP told us.

Paws and learn



An elderly man interacts with a dog as part of the therapy workshop

Four city-based animal assisted therapy providers are keen to show the world the healing capabilities their furry friends wield. An introductory workshop this Sunday in Thane will break down the ancillary form of therapy for pet parents, mental health practitioners and social workers. “In conjunction with traditional therapy, AAT can show promising results. We want to educate people about the science behind it,” shared Nachiket Deshpande, founder, DogAAT. Those keen to join can log on to @dogaattherapy on Instagram.