The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Colour me ready

Ahead of Holi festivities, a man browses through T-shirts featuring splashes of bright colours at a shop in Dadar

Make a fish, Mumbaikars



The plastic fish created by the volunteers. PICS COURTESY/ABDUL MUNAF

A novel idea from the coastline of Florida has washed ashore in Mumbai. Plastic Fisherman, an initiative that encourages citizens to collect plastic waste from their local beaches to create fish-shaped artworks on the shores, has roped in Ghatkopar-based non-profit organisation Gully Classes as its India partner.

A fish artwork created by the city-based group at a clean-up drive at Mahim Beach last weekend sealed the deal for the collaboration. “Ideas like this make conservation fun and engaging. Our team had great fun putting the fish exhibit together. Going forward, we will be conducting interactions, activities and clean-up walks around the city,” shared Abdul Munaf (right), founder, Gully Classes.

Celebrating Shanta Gokhale



Shanta Gokhale. FILE PIC

Next week, veteran theatre critic, translator and writer Shanta Gokhale will add another feather to her cap at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival in New Delhi. The annual theatre showcase will confer the META Lifetime Achievement award on Gokhale as part of its 20th year celebrations that will kick off on March 13. Ahead of the week-long programming of plays comprising stage productions from all across the country, Suraj Dhingra, META producer and senior vice president, Teamwork Arts, told this diarist, “Shanta Gokhale’s lifelong dedication to Indian theatre, literature, and translation has shaped the cultural fabric of India. Not only has she redefined the boundaries of theatre and literature, but her enduring legacy continues to inspire future generations of artists and writers.”

Party like Madrid

Members of the Real Madrid Mumbai fan club cheer the team at a screening

Come April, and Mumbai will be divided into Los Merengues and Blaugranas. With the legends of Real Madrid Football Club and Barcelona Football Club planning an exhibition match at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 6, Parth Gada, co-founder, Real Madrid Mumbai has already made plans. “It’s a huge benchmark for such a huge match happening in Mumbai, the biggest rivalry of club football kicking off on Indian soil,” he said. With Bay E and Bay F already booked for Real Madrid fans, Gada added, “We have many plans in the works such as a tifo (a large illustrated banner), placards, and flags for the stadium during kick-off and even a bus welcome and chanting at our loudest.” As for the legends, one name has been buzzing among the fans. On the club’s foundation day yesterday (March 6) the 26-year-old Mumbaikar shared his timely wish, “He has not been confirmed yet, but we are most excited to see Zinedine Zidane. Other than him, it will also be a thrill to watch players like Fernando Morientes, Luis Figo, and Roberto Carlos live in action.”

Mumbai to Munich



The interiors of the new space

Foodies in Munich will soon learn the art of popping a piping hot bhatura and guzzling cold glasses of lassi, courtesy of popular food chain Kailash Parbat’s new outpost in the German city.

Misbah Kapadia

Mumbai-based designer Misbah Kapadia, who designed the interiors of the new space, assured us that the essence of Indian tradition will remain intact far from home. “We combined classic elements like arched ceilings and brick-lined walls with deep green and warm red tones to create a nostalgic yet modern feel. Every detail reflects tradition while fitting into an international space,” Kapadia told this diarist.

Butterfly basics



A section of the informative exhibit that will be installed in Belapur

A month after this newspaper reported a new butterfly garden initiative that took over 10 police stations across Navi Mumbai, the winged guests answered the call, and arrived in style. “Now, the challenge is to educate people about what they are witnessing. We are working on a physical installation at the butterfly garden in Belapur, and digital scan-able codes at other locations that will simplify concepts such as butterfly life-cycles, and the insect ecosystem in Marathi and English,” Dr V Shubhalaxmi, the brains behind the project, elaborated.