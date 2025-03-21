The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier x 00:00

You’ve Got a friend in me

ADVERTISEMENT

A female jockey shares a moment with her horse at the Event National Qualifiers of the Amateur Riders’ Club at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Revolver reload



A view of the revamped space. Pic Courtesy/TRC

The Revolver Club’s flagship space in Mahim reopened this month after a slight revamp. “The vision was always to get it back up and running. We had the opportunity to make the space more community-friendly with a coffee centre. We want it to be a cultural centre minus the lack of accessibility,” shared Jude de Souza, founder, The Revolver Club. The new space will also function as a co-working space. “We also have aspirations of adding other elements like board games, apart from live performances in the future,” he concluded.

Let’s talk Gujarati

Author Salil Tripathi shares the stage with actor Ratna Pathak Shah during the launch of the former’s title, The Gujaratis (Aleph), at a Bandra bookstore on Wednesday as part of Literature Live! Evenings’ sessions.

The writer (centre, above) also chatted with thespian Dolly Thakore (left) and Literature Live! Co-director Amy Fernandes (right) after the session. Earlier on X, Suketu Mehta had praised the book saying, “I will be leaving it for my children and grandchildren.” Pics/Satej Shinde

Usha Uthup’s blockbuster gig for ADAPT

Usha Uthup (centre) during a previous event. Pic Courtesy/ADAPT

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day today, the non-profit Able Disable All People Together (ADAPT) celebrated their annual programme at the Nehru Centre on Thursday night. Among them was an old friend, singer Usha Uthup. “Mithu di [Dr Mithu Alur] has been an old friend of mine. I have known, and been part of the society’s programmes since the late 1960s. I was among the first artistes to join them,” the veteran shared with pride. With the show already housefull, Uthup remarked that many of the children might be hearing of the legend for the first time. Uthup added that her performance was a medley of the familiar and the cool. “Of course, there were songs in Marathi, Hindi and the ‘Skyfall in a saree’ that has become my signature,” she revealed.

Stage set for cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule might just be out, but city theatre makers are starting a league of their own. “We were rehearsing in Andheri recently, and there was a cricket tournament going on next door. It was a fun watch,” shared Akvarious Productions founder Akarsh Khurana. With the production celebrating its 25th year, Khurana and co. decided to reach out to fellow theatre troupes to organise a cricket tournament in April. The matches will be held at Balkanji Bari in Santacruz. Adhaar Khurana added, “Prithvi Theatre used to host matches with Motley in the past. There are six teams — us, Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s (right, above) QTP, Motley, D For Drama, Makarand Deshpande’s (right, below) Ansh and Prithvi Theatre. We will have a few stalls, commentary and have a laugh. The funds raised will go to charity.”

Virtual verses



A previous reading session (right) Prashant Pundir. Pics Courtesy/Juhu reads

Following World Poetry Day (March 21), Juhu Reads will start a new chapter with their first virtual session, Bring a Poem, this Sunday. “Poetry offers the tenderness that an uncertain world can lack at times. The idea is to get people to share the art of reading poetry. We have noticed that many people on social media are unable to join us in-person. The online session will provide a platform for all of them to share their poetry, as well as prose and receive feedback. We will also be putting out the work of these young poets on @juhureads on Instagram,” Prashant Pundir, co-curator, shared with this diarist.