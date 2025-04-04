The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier x 00:00

Art is everywhere

ADVERTISEMENT

School children observe an artist apply touches of paint to idols of Lord Rama ahead of Ram Navami in Kalachowki at Lalbaug.

A Parsi bhonu treat for Delhi



The meal consisted of Parsi delicacies. Pic courtesy/Tanaz Godiwalla

Last week, New Delhi was greeted with classic Parsi delicacies including dhansak, patra ni machhi, chicken farcha and lagan nu custard when culinary entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla (inset) landed at Chor Bizarre in Chandni Chowk with her Parsi bhonu thaali. “The pop-up was a collaboration with Indian Accent. The idea was to give an essence of Parsi food to Delhiites. It was lovely to see them being so kind and responsive towards the cuisine. They were all pleasantly intrigued by the flavours and textures,” she shared with us.

When the angels party



Sir Elton John with Brandi Carlile during a show in Los Angeles, 2022. Pic courtesy/Elton John on Instagram

The Rocket Club took over Bandra on Thursday for a party. Hosted by Universal Music Group and Smoke House Deli, fans of Sir Elton John celebrated his upcoming album, Who Believes in Angels? with a pre-release listening session in Bandra.

“The album, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile and producer Andrew Watt, draws comparisons with some of Elton’s finest works. Ballads co-exist with raw rock and roll, pop songs and country-hued Americana rub shoulders with synth-heavy psychedelia,” shared Anand Srinivasan (centre), vice-president and business head, Universal Music Group. Fans watched video snippets of Sir Elton John and Carlile speaking about the album, as well as participated in interactive sessions for prizes. “The screening was a way for us to connect with the music-loving community,” shared Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality.

Adopt a green pal



All the trees in the forest bear the name plates of the ambassadors. Pic courtesy/BNHS CEC Mumbai team

With environmental concerns gathering pace in the city, it’s high time we take steps towards conserving our trees. BNHS’s Tree Ambassador programme allows Mumbaikars to adopt a tree at the BNHS Conservation Education Centre (CEC). “This is an ongoing programme of the department where we encourage people to adopt trees. The idea is to get them interested in conservation and rebuild their connection with nature. Many of them who have already adopted the trees come back to the forest and feel a peaceful connection,” Priyadarshini Supekar, education officer at BNHS CEC, shared with the diarist. She added “The tree can be adopted for birthdays, or when someone wants to honour a loved one.”

Echoes of an artist’s heart

The Painted God by Laila Khan Furniturewala. Pic courtesy/Amol Rane

Making her return to the art gallery this weekend with a solo exhibition titled, Untamed Heart, artist Laila Khan Furniturewala’s (below)newest collection seeks to break free from artistic boundaries. “The work for most of the artworks in the exhibition started in 2020. It was a period of deep reflection, compelling me to express my truth in its most unfiltered form. My recent work embodies a certain spiritual power. I believe this has manifested because I have been searching for an expression of divinity. With this collection, I wanted my heart to speak in its purest form,” she told this diarist.

A global stage



A moment from Romeo and Juliet. Pic courtesy/Deshik Vansadia

With a desi spin to classic Shakespearean dramas, city-based actor-director Deshik Vansadia (below) is gearing for major international productions of the Bard’s work. “I was hired by Arizona-based Southwest Shakespeare Company, and I directed Romeo and Juliet based on my hometown, Navsari in Gujarat. The show ran from February till the last week of March,” Vansadia shared with this diarist. “This led to a discussion with The Elm Shakespeare Company in Connecticut who are collaborating with me on Measure For Measure. We will start rehearsals from April 15, and the show will start sometime in mid-June in New York,” he added.