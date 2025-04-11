The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Bollywood-approved siesta

A man takes a nap under the shade of a tree in Dhobi Talao.

Look who’s got the moves!



Yamuna Bhagat flaunts her moves. PICS COURTESY/MAYURESH MAHAJAN

It was hip-hop as per usual at a streetside rap showcase in Dombivli last week, until a special appearance flipped the script. Yamuna Bhagat, a spirited senior citizen strolling down the suburb’s Phadke Road, jumped into the circle of rappers and beatboxers for an impromptu dance performance. “We were a tad confused by what was happening. I can’t remember the moment Bhagat stepped in. She didn’t pause to ask us for permission or second guess how people would perceive it. Her energy was unreal,” recalled rapper Mayuresh Mahajan of rap crew BR4HMA. In a video shared by Mahajan, Bhagat casually hands her shopping bags to a visibly stunned rapper, before letting loose to the music. Now that’s actual old-school hip-hop energy you don’t see every day.

Messages in motion on Dadar stage



Participants take stage at the Dadar venue. PIC COURTESY/PDMDS

Family and friends of nearly 200 individuals living with Parkinson’s Disease discovered a new side to their loved ones at a special event in Dadar earlier this week. At the World Parkinson’s Day celebration by Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorder Society (PDMDS), individuals at different stages of the neurological disorder joined an expressive arts showcase to shine a light on the condition.

“We wanted to remind people that they are much more than their diagnosis. The segment titled Tremors can’t stop us, for instance, turned one of the most recognisable symptoms into a brave statement,” revealed Dr Maria Barretto (below), CEO of PDMDS. The long rehearsals paid off, Barretto believes. “One of the participants was so impressed by his friends’ performance that he declared, ‘Even if I have to be wheeled there, just get me to the stage’.”

Goa on our mind



The new restaurant includes an infinity bar. PIC COURTESY/MIZU IZAKAYA

Popular city restaurant, Mizu Izakaya, is taking a Goan soirée. Lakhan Jethani, head chef and co-founder, told us, “We’ve been planning the Goa launch for about a year now. Watching Goa grow into a food destination that India has long needed, made it feel like the right place and the right moment to expand.” Co-founder Vedant Malik (inset) added, “You’ll see Goan ingredients, especially feni and urak woven into our cocktails. We’re working on pairing them with Japanese elements in a way that feels fresh and very Mizu.”

It’s playback time in the city



The troupe performs an improvised play in 2023. PIC COURTESY/Mumbai Playbackers

Stepping onto the stage without memorising your lines may seem daunting, but a Mumbai-based theatre company is using it to aid community building and storytelling. Preeti Birla Nair, founder and artistic director of Mumbai Playbackers, explained, “We work with a unique improvised theatre form called playback theatre, where there is no pre-written script. Instead, the performers listen to real-life stories shared by the audience and immediately enact them on stage using elements of movement, metaphor, and dialogue.“ The troupe is now gearing up to bring the experiment to life with their production, Slice of Life–Aapki Kahaani, Humari Zubaani, at an Andheri East venue tomorrow.

Water idea, sir ji



The sign and water bowl are placed near Eksar Metro Station

This diarist was bowled over by a random act of kindness near the Eksar Metro Station in Borivli West yesterday. Right across from the ongoing repair work on Link Road, a hand-painted sign on a gate urged passers-by, ‘Bezubaan janwaron ko garmi mein pani pilao [Offer water to voiceless animals this summer]. Pour a bottle for birds/dogs’. We’re happy to report that the neighbourhood has taken note; the bowl placed below the sign was already half-full when we spotted it. We may never know who placed it there, but here’s hoping more of Mumbai’s swanky, amenity-stuffed townships and complexes can find at least one corner to spare for thirsty animals and birds.