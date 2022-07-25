Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

When duty calls

A police constable with a riot shield and a woman make their way through the muddy Naigaon police ground in Dadar amid the rain.

Have you got the blues?

Are you, like this diarist, a fan of simple ballads and field or community hollers that form the crux of blues music? To mark International Blues Day, which is celebrated on August 6, AntiSocial is introducing a blues competition wherein they are inviting artistes of the genre to submit videos of their songs. “Every year, we host an event marking the day. Composer Adil Manuel curates it while other senior musicians join him. This year’s music contest is an opportunity for us to give back to the community. We want someone new to be a part of this big bonhomie,” shared Vivek Dudani, the venue’s national head of programming. Dudani added that the participants can submit a single-musician video or a band video by July 30, but only two winners will be picked to perform on stage for 30 minutes each right before their stellar line-up starts performing. If you’ve got the blues, drop an email at antiopenstage@gmail.com.

When Ma Sheela speaks



Namita Devidayal

From representing Osho’s philosophy and organisation to courting jail, controversy as well as fame on Netflix, Ma Anand Sheela has seen it all. So this diarist was excited to hear that the controversial personality will be in conversation with author Namita Devidayal about her latest book, By My Own Rules, at the Royal Opera House on July 29. “I am always fascinated by people who cannot be put into a box — they surprise you, perhaps even surprise themselves,” Devidayal remarked ahead of the chat with Sheela. Surely, one cannot ask for a more complex personality for a conversation? “Clearly, Ma Sheela was a seeker; and she lived life on her own terms. This is going to be a wild, wild read — and discussion,” Devidayal replied to that. As for the woman in the spotlight, does she enjoy the attention? A mysterious answer arrived. “Rule no 18: don’t forget your roots. To fly high, you must have deeper roots and to have deeper roots, you must have them constantly in your consciousness,” she told this diarist. Still playing by her own rules, we would say.



Ma Anand Sheela. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Aarey, khabardar

It shouldn’t take a song for us to realise that these are worrying times for Aarey’s future, and that we’re hurting nature in the name of development. But Vidit Ghadge aka Vox and Yash Pawar aka Shamak from the city-based independent hip-hop resistance collective Khabardar (@khabardarevolt) are here with a rap of a message to remind us that Aarey is under threat. The duo first rustled up the lyrics to Junglat gondhal two years ago, inspired by socially conscious musical collective Swadesi’s track, The Warli revolt, when the protests against the Metro car shed at Aarey were in full swing. Now, they have dropped an evolved, power-packed version of the song, shot inside the urban jungle by Aditya Pawar. “We had written the song urgently back then, but now the sound has evolved. The song speaks about how we’re hurting nature — where we come from — and how the government manipulates citizens. Junglat gondhal means ‘chaos in our forest’. That’s what’s happening. The lyrics address how we’ve become the devil in the garb of human beings,” shared Ghadge.

Raising the bar in Malad

Tipplers and bathroom singers in Malad, here’s a new hangout in the neighbourhood that brings together karaoke with a steady flow of cocktails. Ruchir Vora, who has set up watering holes like Vertigo, Score, Neighbourhood and QBV, has now come up with his own joint — Richie’s Bar and Eatery. The restaurateur shared that while the other restaurants and bars were set up in partnership, this is his first solo venture in the suburb. “It’s called Richie’s because that is my alter ego. Ruchir is a slightly difficult name to pronounce for many; so whenever someone doesn’t understand my name, I say [call me] Richie,” he told this diarist. With a wooden décor, plenty of plants, and old-school posters, the bar offers a cosy vibe. “We serve a mix of tandoori, Chinese and Continental fare, including sizzlers and dessert jars. The bar menu is extensive with a variety of cocktails and shots,” he added. The restaurateur also promised that on Fridays, they host Malad’s “best karaoke night”. That’s a claim we’ll leave for the tipplers and bathroom singers to decide.