Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Shadab Khan

A mime in costume entertains children at Bandra Bandstand.

Different can be the same

An illustration of Oranjello from Mehta’s book. Pic Courtesy/Jasbinder Singh; Sundeep Kapadia

How do you teach a child about the big world and its complex ways? You start with a story. Putting her training as a preschool educator for children with learning disabilities to use, first-time author Rashmi Mehta’s Oranjello And Friends is a story around adorable wildlife creatures to help kids understand learning disabilities. Appropriately timed for Children’s Day, the book will be launched in Bandra this evening. “The book is about five animal characters that are different. The main protagonist is a flamingo who is orange. Since it is about disabilities, I gave each character a physical anomaly to help kids understand differences,” she said. Mehta (inset) remarked that imparting such lessons at a young age is essential to help children grow up with an inclusive mindset. “If you don’t connect them with these lessons, they are going to grow up thinking it is okay to ridicule people,” she said. The book spreads the message of empathy with the help of a toucan with a burnt wing, a squirrel with blue hair, and an elephant with a short snout. Mehta also explained, “Each chapter also has a concept to teach the child; whether it is rainforest conservation, global warming, water cycles, or the food pyramid.” For young minds looking for a personal touch, the title will be released at Ray’s Cafe & Pizzeria in Bandra where Mehta will be present.

Ready for the Warli harvest festival?

Mayur Vayeda and Tushar Vayeda

For a long time, the mention of Warli art would find expression only through images. Artists Mayur and Tushar Vayeda seek to change it. The Mumbai-based siblings, who hail from the community, hosted an experiential exhibit at OJAS Art gallery in Delhi, around the tradition of Khala on Saturday. “Khala refers to the harvest thanksgiving festival of the community,” Mayur, who was present at the event, told this diarist, adding that every family lends its own spin to the traditional ceremony. “In Warli tradition, we worship nature. The gods come from nature like soil, rains, sun and moon. These spirits are gathered, and offered the first harvest of the season,” the artist said. The installation is an effort to offer art-lovers a chance to experience the traditions that drive and influence the more famous visual forms of the Warli community, Vayeda informed us. Explaining the holistic nature of the art, the artist said, “The many elements of life find their way into the form. The specific trees found near the villages and the type of grains grown are also included in the art.” Describing the use of their heritage to create new expressions, he said, “It will give people a chance to understand and experience Warli culture at a much deeper level.”

Khala: A gathering of Gods. Pic Courtesy/Pawan Kumar

Bottling East Indian fare

Le creuset vindaloo

Can you imagine Dilliwallahs craving bottled masalas? This will be possible, thanks to chef and author, Michael Swamy, who is serving East Indian cuisine at the Indo-Portuguese Festival from November 16 in New Delhi. Swamy said, “The Goan version is most popular, but there are Mangalorean influences; the Christian community of Maharashtra has their version that uses dried masalas.” The capital might be famed for tandoori delicacies, but the chef insisted, “Delhi is the melting pot of travellers and an emerging market of new cuisines.”

Chef Michael Swamy

Another star on the lapel

Chef Hemant Oberoi with the Michelin Guide award

He might be in Abu Dhabi, but chef Hemant Oberoi’s achievements still feel like a win for the city. The restaurant, Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, was honoured at the Michelin Guide awards at a ceremony last week. The veteran was thrilled, and told this diarist, “These were the first Michelin Guide awards in Abu Dhabi, and kudos to our team for quality and consistency to achieve this honour.” The restaurant earned an inclusion into the Michelin Guide to Abu Dhabi, making it a first for an India-based chef. “It’s an honour for India and all the budding hospitality industry professionals to look up to, and push India further on the map of luxury hospitality,” he said.

